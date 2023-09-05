Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("C3" or the "Company"), a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on its La Cobaltera, cobalt-copper project today announced that, effective September 1, 2023, the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") deemed the Company's common shares eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities. Common stock that is eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC is considered to be "DTC Eligible". A "DTC eligible security" is one that is freely tradable, qualified to be held by banks and brokerage firms at DTC and traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system. The eligibility process enhances capital market efficiencies and reduces costs by enabling eligible securities to be deposited, distributed and, for market transactions, to be settled through DTC's automated processes.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("C3") is a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera, cobalt-copper project, located in the past-producing San Juan District in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts known globally. C3 has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

