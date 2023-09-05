Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Collector Bank AB changes name to Norion Bank AB (406/23)

Referring to the press release published on Sep 05, 2023, the issuer of bonds will change company name to Norion Bank AB. As of Sep 06, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Collector Bank AB will change issuer name, short name, trading code and FISN codes. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: Norion Bank AB Unchanged ISIN: SE0012377687 New short name: NORION01 New trading code: NORION01 New FISN code: NORIONBANK/FRN DEBT Unchanged ISIN: SE0015811112 New short name: NORION02 New trading code: NORION02 New FISN code: NORIONBANK/FRN MTN 20241118 Unchanged ISIN: SE0013105137 New short name: NORION03 New trading code: NORION03 New FISN code: NORIONBANK/FRN MTN 20250912 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.