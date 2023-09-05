Anzeige
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
05.09.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Collector Bank AB changes name to Norion Bank AB (406/23)

Referring to the press release published on Sep 05, 2023, the issuer of bonds
will change company name to Norion Bank AB. 

As of Sep 06, 2023, the following bond loans issued by Collector Bank AB will
change issuer name, short name, trading code and FISN codes. ISIN codes will
remain unchanged. 

New issuer name:  Norion Bank AB       
Unchanged ISIN:  SE0012377687        
New short name:  NORION01          
New trading code: NORION01          
New FISN code:   NORIONBANK/FRN DEBT    
                       
Unchanged ISIN:  SE0015811112        
New short name:  NORION02          
New trading code: NORION02          
New FISN code:   NORIONBANK/FRN MTN 20241118



Unchanged ISIN:  SE0013105137        
New short name:  NORION03          
New trading code: NORION03          
New FISN code:   NORIONBANK/FRN MTN 20250912
                       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
