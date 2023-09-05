Graticule announces the hiring of Patrick Wulf Hanson as Chief Alliance Officer.

Graticule, a Real World Data CRO that conducts life science research and development projects with both USA and International data partners, is pleased to announce the onboarding of Patrick Hanson as the Chief Alliance Officer.

Daniel Poscover, Founder and CEO of Graticule, mentioned, "We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our leadership team. With his vast experience in stakeholder management, engagement, and close interactions with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and regulatory authorities, I am confident that we can broaden our EU operations to a much larger network."

Patrick has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, consultancy, and academia. He previously served as Vice President for Real-World Data Alliances Europe at Lumanity, Head of Real World Data Strategy Europe and Canada at Parexel, Director of Real-World Analytics Solutions Nordics (and Head of Denmark) at IQVIA, Nordic medical director at McCann Health Nordic, Scientific Director at Cohn Wolfe and Molecule Consultancy, and Director of Global Product Safety, Regulatory Affairs Officer, and Corporate Branding at Novo Nordisk. Before his industry work, Patrick held research and teaching positions in Sweden, Denmark, and the USA. He has also authored textbooks and peer-reviewed articles.

Patrick's vast network and diverse European experience will help introduce innovative business strategies and foster collaborations for Graticule's European operations. Patrick believes that his ability to create sustainable relationships and alliances, stakeholder engagement, communicate advanced medical content to any audience, and create value for customers and patients will help Graticule in becoming a leading player in the European market.

About Graticule

Graticule is a Real World Data CRO that conducts life science research and development projects with both USA and International data partners. The company focuses on establishing relationships, tools, and expertise to overcome traditional barriers that have limited the applications of medical data. Graticule solutions include comparative effectiveness studies, surveillance, patient identification, clinical trial recruitment, and an automated data transfer to Electronic Data Capture systems. The company differentiates itself by focusing on timely access to relevant patient data through close engagement with both Graticule Research Network and project-specific data partners. The result of the approach is a team that can rapidly leverage advanced data sets such as clinical notes, imaging, genetic testing, and structured clinical data and can scale research to large populations over time. Our solutions include Graticule Study Source, Graticule Patient Finder, and Graticule CLEHR.

