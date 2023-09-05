Edge Data Center Market worth $29.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crucial role that it plays in enabling developing technologies, meeting low-latency requirements, and providing sector-specific solutions will define the future of the edge data centre market. Edge data centers will become a key component of contemporary IT infrastructure as the edge ecosystem develops.

The Edge Data Center Market is expected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to USD 29.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The need for low latency requirements for applications such as IoT, real-time analytics, and augmented reality has driven market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Million/Billion (USD) Segments Covered Component (Solutions, Services), Facility Size, and Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific Companies Covered The key technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), Schneider Electric (France), Fujitsu (Japan), HPE (US), Cisco (US), and more.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Edge Data Center Market, by component, includes solutions and services. Service providers aid in designing and deploying edge data centers in various locations; this includes selecting suitable hardware, networking equipment, and software solutions curated for the specific needs of edge computing. This factor has increased the demand for edge data center services among end users.

Large Facility segment to capture the largest market share

Adopting large edge data center facilities depends on various factors, including the specific needs of organizations, the nature of applications, the geographic distribution of users, and available resources. Large edge data center facilities are suitable for resource-intensive applications like AI training, complex simulations, and data analytics that require significant computing power and storage.

Manufacturing vertical to capture the second-largest market share

Edge data centers enable manufacturers to monitor production processes in real-time, allowing for immediate adjustments and interventions to optimize efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve product quality. The proliferation of IoT devices in manufacturing, such as sensors on machinery, robotics, and assembly lines, generates large amounts of data. Edge data centers process this data locally, reducing latency and improving responsiveness for real-time decision-making. Edge data centers play a critical role in implementing predictive maintenance strategies. By analyzing data from sensors and equipment at the edge, manufacturers can predict potential equipment failures, schedule maintenance more efficiently, and reduce unplanned downtime. Edge data centers allow manufacturers to analyze data from various stages of the production process locally. This data-driven approach helps identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and areas for process improvement.

North America segment to capture a significant market share during the forecast period

The Edge Data Center Market includes regional segmentation into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global Edge Data Center Market in 2023, and this trend will persist during the forecast period. North America has the most established edge data center adoption due to several factors, such as large enterprises with sophisticated IT infrastructure and skilled technical expertise. North America's two most significant Edge Data Center Market contributors are the US and Canada. It is a region with strict regulations for several economic sectors and advanced technology. North America is known for its technological advancements and early adoption of innovative solutions. The large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting edge data center solutions and services to improve employee experience and tackle any business continuity challenges amid COVID-19. In North America, large enterprises and SMEs focus on developing innovative edge data centers integrated with technological advancements, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and ML; this would boost growth in the future.

Top Key Companies in Edge Data Center Market:

The primary technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Eaton (Ireland), IBM (US), NVIDIA (US), Schneider Electric (France), Fujitsu (Japan), HPE (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), 365 Data Centers (US), Rittal (Germany), Panduit (US), Equinix (US), Sunbird (US), Vertiv Group (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Siemon (US), Flexential (US), EdgeConneX (US), Compass Datacenters (US), Zenlayer (US), Vapor IO (US), Zella DC (Australia), Smart Edge Data Centers (UK), Ubiquity (US), DartPoints (US), Edge Centres (Australia), and SBA Edge (US). Most key players have adopted partnerships and product developments to cater to the demand for edge data centers.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Dell announced a collaboration with Airspan to deliver a pre-integrated solution for wireless edge deployments. This solution combines Dell's modular data center and Airspan's advanced wireless networking technology, providing a seamless and efficient solution for wireless edge deployments.

In July 2023, Siemon launched new EagleEye Red software for managing data center and LAN networks. Its multi-tiered network discovery protocols allow users to quickly scan and find all IP-based devices within their network and position assets at their correct locations.

In July 2023, Flexential announced a significant expansion of FlexAnywhere Platform in 2023 with over 110MW Under Development across Atlanta, GA and Hillsboro, OR.

In June 2023, Dell has recently expanded its Dell Private Wireless Program, aiming to offer secure enterprise connectivity for edge locations. The program now supports Airspan and Druid wireless solutions, providing businesses with enhanced options for reliable wireless connectivity at the edge.

In June 2023, HPE announced an extended partnership with Equinix to expand the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio within Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers. This partnership involves pre-provisioning HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition at selected Equinix data centers worldwide. This move aims to provide customers with swift access to a wide array of private cloud solutions, enabling them to achieve speed, agility, flexibility, and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.

In May 2023, NVIDIA launched a new class of large-memory AI supercomputer, the NVIDIA DGX. The NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and the NVIDIA NVLink Switch System drive this powerful system. It facilitates the development of massive, next-generation models for generative AI language applications, recommender systems, and data analytics workloads.

In May 2023, 365 Data Centers expanded its comprehensive enterprise service capabilities to encompass eight new data center locations and 35 new Points of Presence (PoPs). This expansion benefits agents, resellers, and direct customers by providing a unified solution with one Master Service Agreement (MSA), one support team, and one invoice for a full-stack offering, including colocation, network, cloud, and IT support services.

In April 2023, an MoU was signed between Cisco and Leonardo, and within the framework of the MoU, activities will be supported by dedicated working groups to periodically and jointly identify business opportunities and areas of technical cooperation to meet market demands, particularly in the sectors of cybersecurity, secure networking, IoT, digital workplace, and cloud edge computing.

In January 2022, Cisco expanded its Cisco Catalyst 9000 portfolio; this helps bring enterprise-grade switching capabilities to the industrial edge for industries operating in harsh conditions and supporting critical infrastructure such as utilities, oil and gas, roadways, and rail.

Edge Data Center Market Advantages:

Edge data centers improve the responsiveness of apps and services by processing and storing data closer to end users and IoT devices.

By eliminating single points of failure and offering redundancy, distributed edge data centers improve availability and provide continuous access to crucial data and applications.

Edge computing improves application and service performance by lowering network traffic and streamlining data processing for nearby users.

Edge data centers are adaptive to changing business needs because they can be readily scaled to handle growing data volumes and user demands.

By fulfilling data sovereignty and regulatory needs, edge data centers enable organisations to keep sensitive data within particular geographical zones.

Tighter security controls and quicker threat detection are made possible by being physically close to end users, which lowers the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Edge computing optimises network bandwidth and lowers operational costs by decreasing the need to transport huge amounts of data to centralised data centers.

Applications that require quick response times, such augmented reality, industrial automation, and self-driving cars, benefit from real-time data processing at the edge.

By enabling quicker content distribution and lowering page load times for websites and video streaming services, edge data centers improve user experiences.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Edge Data Center Market based on component (solutions and services), facility size, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Edge Data Center Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Edge Data Center Market

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

To analyze subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players of the Edge Data Center Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the Edge Data Center Market globally, such as product enhancements, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations.

