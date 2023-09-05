Albertsons Companies: Progressive Grocer Welcomes Albertsons' Sustainability Chief to Grocery Impact Event

Originally published by Progressive Grocer

By Bridget Goldschmidt

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / In her appearance at Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact event in Orlando, Fla., this November, Albertsons Cos. Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer Suzanne Long will discuss the ambitious goals the grocer has set when it comes to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities, as well as how the supermarket chain aims to tackle those goals, the challenges it sees ahead, and what investors and consumers can expect in terms of transparency in regard to the company's sustainability progress.

Learn more about the event from Progressive Grocer. Read about Albertsons Companies' Recipe for Change in their 2023 ESG Report.

Albertsons Companies' Chief Sustainability Officer, Suzanne Long

