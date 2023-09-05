JinkoSolar has agreed to sell more than 2 GW of its solar panels to CHN Energy at prices ranging from CNY 1.225 ($0.17)/W to CNY 1.230/W.Guohua Energy Investment, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, has announced the results of its 2023 PV project module procurement tender. JinkoSolar secured 2,025 MW module capacity at prices ranging from CNY 1.225/W to CNY 1.230/W, with all panels exceeding 507 W in output. SAJ Electric, a Guangzhou-based inverter manufacturer, has submitted an initial public offering request to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company reported a turnover of CNY 1.55 billion in 2022, ...

