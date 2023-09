Acwa Power and Eni have signed a hydrogen development deal, while AFC Energy has signed an agreement with Tamgo to sell hydrogen generators.ACWA Power has signed strategic agreements with six Italian partners to bolster cooperation in green hydrogen, water desalination, and R&D. The Saudi Arabian energy company will consider cooperative opportunities with Eni in green hydrogen, renewables, and R&D in "sustainable" technologies. Industrie De Nora will provide ACWA Power with expertise in electrochemistry, focusing on water projects and green hydrogen applications. AFC Energy has signed an agreement ...

