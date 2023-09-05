Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB is removed (407/23)

On November 17, 2022, Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (the "Company") received observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On April 26, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had received approval from its bondholders to extend the maturity date of its bond loan. On August 31, 2023, the Company published its interim report for the second quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bond loan issued by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (SEM_01, ISIN code SE0011167600, trading code SEM_01) shall be removed. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.