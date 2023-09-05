Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023

WKN: A2PV5K | ISIN: US8173232070
München
05.09.23
08:26 Uhr
2,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2023 | 17:34
165 Leser
eLichens is introducing the first Natural Gas Detector integrating NB-IoT/LTE-M Connectivity from Sequans

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eLichens, a leading provider of non-dispersive infrared sensors and detectors, is thrilled to announce the collaboration with Sequans, resulting in the latest evolution of its Avolta, Natural Gas Detector (NGD). This new edition of Avolta harnesses the power of NB-IoT/LTE-M technology, utilizing the Sequans' Monarch-2 platform.

Avolta is a battery-operated NGD device with a longevity of 10 years. Avolta offers near-infrared spectroscopy to detect methane's unique signature on the light spectrum, delivering unparalleled accuracy while effectively mitigating the risk of interference from other household chemicals.

The core mission of Avolta is to drive a significant reduction in methane emissions, safeguard the future of energy resources, and ensure the safety of individuals and the environment.

Avolta becomes an essential part of the net zero program that is reshaping the global economy.

"Accelerating the deployment of natural gas detection across the entire energy value chain is an essential part of global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Wahid Issa, eLichens CEO. "Avolta integrating Sequans' Monarch-2 connectivity enables gas utilities to deploy ubiquitous NGD at an optimized cost of ownership, and ensures compliance with FirstNet certification and standards such as UL1484 and EN50194-1."

"Monarch-2 GM02S is a LTE Cat M1/NB1/NB2 module based on Sequans' second-generation Monarch 2 chipset platform. Monarch 2 includes Sequans' RF Single-SKU front end and incorporates the Common Criteria EAL5+ secure enclave, enabling secure key storage and embedded SIM (iSIM)," said Georges Karam, CEO and President of Sequans.

For more information on Avolta: www.elichens.com/avolta-gas-leak-detector

About eLichens
eLichens mission is to provide solutions for detecting and monitoring climate issues related to environmental greenhouse gases. eLichens relies on a portfolio of patents and expertise that allow it to develop innovative and disruptive smart infra-red sensors and industrial IOT devices. eLichens is based in Grenoble, France with offices in the USA. Visit www.elichens.com

Contact: info@elichens.com

About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A., and follow us on Twitterand Linked-In.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd8a6db5-ae53-4d61-ae85-7108ba3d68b7


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
