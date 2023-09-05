Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Forms US Advisory Board, Expanding into the US

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (TSX:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, announces the establishment of a US board of advisors, comprised of some of the brightest minds in media and tech-media finance. Gamelancer plans to establish its first US office in New York City, enhancing access to the thriving digital advertising market in the United States.

The ever-evolving digital advertising industry continues to demonstrate that scalable growth can only be achieved with a foothold in the United States. Gamelancer is actively hiring senior staff in New York City and Los Angeles, building a team of industry insiders, aided by our advisory board.

The newly developed Advisory Board will play an integral role in fostering innovation, refining corporate strategies, and identifying emerging opportunities in the US. Drawing upon their vast industry knowledge, these luminaries will collaborate closely with Gamelancer Media's executive leadership team, providing strategic business development guidance.

The members of the Gamelancer Advisory Board include (click name for bio):

Ed Wilson , Former President of Fox Media

, Former President of Fox Media John Osborn , Former CEO of BBDO and Omnicom Media (OMD) US

, Former CEO of BBDO and Omnicom Media (OMD) US Aaron Reitkopf , Senior Advisor on Open Architecture at Interpublic Group (IPG)

, Senior Advisor on Open Architecture at Interpublic Group (IPG) Lance Klima , Formerly JP Morgan, Guggenheim

, Formerly JP Morgan, Guggenheim Ben Coleman, Formerly Goldman Sachs, Co-founder, and CEO - Reality Defender, Former President - Xoogler.co

Led by Storm Boswick, Founder of TRE Advisors, former Goldman Sachs, J.W. Seligman, Brompton Cross, this outstanding team amalgamates a rich pool of expertise and valuable insights. Their primary mission is to provide strategic counsel to Gamelancer's management, covering a wide spectrum of critical areas such as client introductions, senior talent recruitment, asset mergers and acquisitions, as well as financial strategy.

"Our strategic plan to go-to-market in Canada for our first year of operation Q2 2022-Q2 2023, resulted in Gamelancer becoming agency of record for Samsung Canada, and launching multiple campaigns with other national Canadian brands. Having proven our creative + distribution model is in high demand with brands and agencies, we're excited to establish an office presence in NYC to better serve the growing demand for our video production and media inventory. Our newly appointed board of advisors has already begun driving engagements with US brands and agencies and helping Gamelancer management source and interview US leadership talent." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Media Corp

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer Media Corp. is an owned & operated digital-channel network and video-production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Gamelancer produces & distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV-economics to monetize TikTok & Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Gamelancer's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 42 million followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned & operated network, Gamelancer cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

