Dryden, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Dryden Gold Corp. ("Dryden Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Meeting on September 7, 2023, at 11:00am EST.

Trey Wasser, Chief Executive Officer and Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold Corp. will provide shareholders and interested investors an update on recent land acquisitions and exploration vision for the company. Mr. Wasser and Ms. Kolb will be available to answer any questions that investors may have regarding the Company's exploration plans and its upcoming public offering during a live Q&A session.

To register for the Town Hall Meeting, please click this link: https://lnkd.in/gTucm4Gv

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is a privately held exploration company focused on high-grade gold mineralization. The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition & consolidation, exploration success and merger & acquisitions. The Company has consolidated 100% of a dominate land position in the Dryden Camp in the greenstone belt in the Canadian Shield of Northwestern Ontario. (See Figure 1) Dryden Gold's property package ranges from historic gold mines to early-stage prospects. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length. The property has excellent infrastructure with the Trans-Canada Highway running through the center of the property as well as Ontario Grid Power, rail, gas and proximity to the City of Dryden with its rich mining heritage. The Company is planning an initial public offering in the fall of 2023. For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Dryden Gold Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward-looking statements".





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/179563_0e9fc46c7448b82a_001full.jpg

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser CEO

Email: twasser@drydengold.com

Phone: 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc.. P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

www.drydengold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179563