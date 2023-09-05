JCDecaux wins the bus shelter contract of Toulouse Métropole and the street furniture contract of the City of Toulouse, for 15 years

Paris, September 5th, 2023 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that following two different competitive tenders, it has won the bus shelter contract of Toulouse Métropole (population: 796,203) and the street furniture contract of the City of Toulouse (population: 471,941), the fourth largest city in France and the capital of the Occitanie region.

The Toulouse Métropole contract renewal covers 1,638 bus shelters, including 20 equipped with digital screens and 10 plant-covered bus shelters. By introducing a range of energy-efficient solutions, including LED lighting, adjustable lighting intensity for advertising panels, motion detectors for shelter lighting, JCDecaux aims to achieve a 64% reduction in energy usage compared to the current market standards.

The City of Toulouse has also extended its street furniture contract with JCDecaux for a further 15 years. It covers 559 2m2 City Information Panels, 55 8m2 furniture, 66 2m2 digital furniture, 40 event furniture, 52 free-standing advertising panels, and 30 columns to promote cultural events. Energy-efficient solutions will be implemented to reduce electricity consumption. The new contract will enable the City of Toulouse to achieve a 39% energy saving compared to the current market.

In line with the Group's Climate Strategy, which targets Net Zero Carbon by 2050, JCDecaux teams will be refurbishing 70% of Toulouse Métropole's bus shelters and 80% of the City of Toulouse's street furniture to minimise the impact of raw material extraction, the manufacture of new components, transport and waste. This renovation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by between 70% and 90% compared with the installation of new street furniture. The new furniture will be designed using recyclable or recycled material.

The street furniture includes works by renowned architects and designers such as Lord Norman Foster, as well as creations by JCDecaux and Cité Concept.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are pleased that Toulouse Métropole and the City of Toulouse have renewed their trust in JCDecaux for bus shelters and street furniture. This decision strengthens our determination and commitment to providing the best service to cities and citizens. Our teams are proud to continue our partnership with Toulouse Métropole and the City of Toulouse. JCDecaux will bring its technical, aesthetic, service-oriented, and environmental expertise to contribute to building exemplary cityscapes that are designed to benefit all citizens. Since JCDecaux was founded, our development model has enabled the creation, installation, provision, and maintenance of public utility urban services that are accessible to all, environmentally friendly, economically valuable and enhance life in cities at no cost to the public. These contracts renewals will generate jobs in the region and contribute to local economy."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a) - H1 2023 revenue: €1,585m (a)

- H1 2023 revenue: €1,585m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram and Youtube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com