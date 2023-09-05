The opportunity within the DNA Encoded Library Market to grow at 16% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

In recent years, there has been a growth in the use of DNA encoded libraries, driven by several technological advancements and the growing demand for effective techniques for screening of potential drug targets

Owing to its access to the largest chemical space available in the market, DNA encoded chemical library platforms are a natural fit for big data analytics and modeling technologies offered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. As a result, some companies have been pursuing this opportunity by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning in DNA encoded libraries, including Insitro, a leading player in machine learning for drug discovery, which acquired Haystack Sciences in 2020. Insitro made the acquisition to leverage Haystack Sciences DNA sequencing technology to enhance its machine learning based drug discovery capability. Additionally, Google Research also collaborated with X-Chem in 2020 to develop an effective method for finding biologically active molecules using physical and virtual screening. Further, in 2021, Relay Therapeutics acquired ZebiAI for USD 85 million upfront, allowing them to incorporate the machine learning based DNA encoded chemical library technology into their protein targeting platform, Dynamo.

Key Market Insights

Presently, around 50 companies claim to offer DNA encoded libraries and affiliated services for drug discovery across different regions of the world; majority of the players are based in the US

Leveraging their expertise, stakeholders are offering DNA encoded libraries for a myriad of drug discovery services; around 70% of the companies provides different type of library screening services

Majority of the companies engaged in this field of research are based in the developed geographies; the market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both small firms and established players

Stakeholders have adopted various business models to maximize the gain from DNA encoded libraries; a significant number of in-house players have started out-licensing their DNA encoded library platforms

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities to enhance their respective service offerings and comply with the evolving industry benchmarks

The growing interest in this domain is evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, the maximum number of collaborations related to DNA encoded libraries were inked in 2021

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this domain, have invested over USD 4 billion across various funding rounds in the past six years

More than 400 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field since 2005

Big pharma players have undertaken several initiatives, ranging from proprietary library development to strategic investments, to tap the lucrative opportunity in this rapidly growing market

With an objective to provide support to DNA encoded libraries focused companies / organization, several stakeholders are deploying diverse support services as well as ancillary tools

In the short term, the opportunity is likely to be driven by library platform licensing activity; this activity is likely to increase as the industry realizes the capability of DNA encoded libraries to discover high-value therapeutic leads

The market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 16% between 2023-2035; the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various market segments

The financial opportunity within the DNA encoded library market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Application Area

Hit Generation / Identification



Hit to Lead



Hit Validation / Optimization



Other Application Areas

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders



Immunological Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Respiratory Disorders



Dermatological Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Other Therapeutic Areas

End-user

Pharma / Biopharma Industry



Academic / Research Institute



Other End-users

Type of Payment Model Employed

Upfront Payment



Milestone Payment

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific

The opinions and insights presented in this report were also influenced by discussions held with eminent stakeholders in this industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Nils Jakob Vest Hansen (Chief Executive Officer, Vipergen)

Thorsten Genski (Chief Executive Officer, Serengen)

Thomas Kodadek (Co-Founder, Deluge Biotechnologies) and Ofelia Utset (President, Deluge Biotechnologies)

Frank Moffatt (Director of Business Development, NovAliX)

Christos Tsiamantas (Senior Scientist, Orbit Discovery)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that offer DNA encoded library platforms and services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on platform and service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AlphaMa

DICE Therapeutics

DyNAbind

HitGen

NovAliX

Vipergen

WuXi AppTec

X-Chem

Key Questions Answered

What is a DNA encoded library?

What is DNA encoded library screening?

How are DNA encoded libraries made?

How is information encoded in DNA?

How DNA encoded libraries are revolutionizing drug discovery?

What are the advantages of DNA encoded library?

How many companies are developing DNA encoded libraries?

Which type of business model is widely adopted by companies in DNA encoded library market?

What is the current landscape of patents filed for DNA encoded libraries?

Who are the key players in the DNA encoded library market?

What are the leading market segments in the global DNA encoded library market?

Which region captures the largest share in the DNA encoded library market?

What is the likely growth rate (CAGR) for DNA encoded library market?

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Business Model Analysis Company Competitiveness Analysis Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Global Event Analysis Patent Analysis Big Pharma Initiatives Case Study: Companies / Organizations Supporting the Development of DNA Encoded

Libraries Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Concluding Remarks Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

