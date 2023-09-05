BYD brings EV innovation to IAA, as it presents a diverse line-up of six electric cars to European consumers.

BYD announces prices for the BYD SEAL's two trim levels: Design (RWD), Excellence (AWD).

Expanding the 'Ocean family', BYD introduces the spacious and practical SEAL U D-Segment SUV.

Making its premiere in Europe, is DENZA, a premium BYD sub-brand showcasing the D9 MPV.

BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), unveils a full spectrum of electric passenger car innovation to European consumers at the Internationale Automobilausstellung (IAA) in Munich. BYD presents five all-electric cars equipped with pioneering EV technologies, together with a sixth new energy model, the DENZA D9, an exclusive European premiere of the premium BYD sub-brand, DENZA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905076263/en/

BYD IAA Press Conference (Photo: Business Wire)

The BYD HAN (E-segment sedan) and the BYD ATTO 3 (C-segment SUV) showcased at the Paris Motor Show last year are joined in Munich by some exciting new additions in the form of the versatile BYD DOLPHIN (C-segment hatchback) together with the dynamic D-segment sedan, BYD SEAL. Visitors to IAA can also enjoy a preview of the spacious, comfortable and practical BYD SEAL U (D-segment SUV) ahead of its forthcoming release in Europe.

For those with a penchant for 'premium', Munich also plays host to the first ever public presentation on European soil of the premium sub-brand, DENZA. The premium DENZA D9 MPV is a 7-seat vehicle (2+2+3 space) with a multitude of comfort, safety and performance innovations.

The European Launch of the sleek and sporty BYD SEAL D-sedan

Using BYD's Ocean X Design Language, the dynamic BYD SEAL, built on the advanced e-Platform 3.0, epitomizes many of BYD's latest technologies for safety, comfort and performance.

It is the first vehicle to utilise BYD's innovative CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology which integrates the body and the Blade Battery for superior levels of structural strength, offering torsional stiffness at sports car level. The BYD SEAL all-wheel-drive also benefits from BYD's latest iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaption Control) for advanced stability, handling and safety performance.

BYD SEAL is available in two trim levels: the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 'Design' (230 kW) and the all-wheel-drive (AWD) 'Excellence' (390 kW), in six appealing colour options. The BYD SEAL offers a 570/520km (WLTP combined) driving range for practicality, with an exhilarating acceleration of 0-100 km in just 5.9/3.8 seconds depending on variant. The BYD SEAL utilises the 82.5 kWh ultra-safe, cobalt-free BYD Blade Battery.

Preview of the BYD SEAL U all-electric SUV

The D-segment SUV BYD SEAL U also makes its debut appearance in Munich. The spacious BYD SEAL U with capacity for five occupants and generous cargo space, is defined by its stylish Ocean inspired aesthetics, with high levels of safety, comfort and practicality. Representing excellent value in the all-electric SUV market, it will be available to European consumers during the first half of 2024.

Michael Shu, Managing Director, BYD Europe, says: "We are delighted to bring six of our latest NEV models to IAA, giving customers greater choices for eMobility. We have made significant progress in entering new markets in Europe. Just twelve months ago, we introduced our brand to Europe and in less than a year, we created a presence for our brand in 15 European countries and opened over 140 stores. We are working in conjunction with the very best dealer partners to create a network that delivers premium customer services and retail experiences. We look forward to expanding that further, giving more consumers the opportunity to experience the benefits and advanced technologies of BYD electric cars."

Wolfgang Egger, BYD Design Director, added: "BYD's design goal is to make a statement for the future, for new energy mobility to suit different needs. A key part of our design ethos is to preserve the motion and beauty of what we have enjoyed for so many years on ICE cars. And when we talk of the future, this goes beyond new platforms, new architecture choices, innovation in technology, and innovation in design. Our aim is to create an emotional connection, as we have done with the BYD SEAL and SEAL U through a combination of aesthetics, performance and technology."

Committed to offering a diverse range of eco-friendly vehicles, BYD brings extensive choice, game changing innovation in EV technology and greater accessibility to electric mobility in Europe. Last year, globally BYD has achieved 1.86 million NEV car sales. BYD is also the first OEM to deliver 5 million NEVs globally, reaffirming its position as the world's No.1 NEV brand as BYD also becomes a top 10 car brand worldwide.

Please check the high-resolution pictures: https://we.tl/t-Tcx91pqPsT

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, and the CTB technology. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 9 years in a row.

About BYD Europe

BYD Europe is headquartered in the Netherlands and is the first overseas branch of BYD Group, with a commitment to evolving the international brand BYD Auto to deliver safe and efficient sustainable solutions in new energy vehicles through world-leading technological innovations.

For more information, please visit www.byd.com.

To download our images, please visit https://www.byd.com/eu/image-bank

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905076263/en/

Contacts:

Europe: Penny Peng, PressEU@byd.com tel: +31-102070888