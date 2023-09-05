On September 4th, Leapmotor made its debut at the IAA MOBILITY 2023 (hereinafter referred to as "Munich Motor Show"), where the "LEAP TOGETHER: Shaping a Shared Technological Future" global press conference was held. The event comprehensively showcased the latest achievement of all-domain in-house development, Leap 3.0 architecture, and the inaugural global model, the C10.

C10 Model (Photo: Business Wire)

Leapmotor's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Zhu Jiangming, emphasizes, "Leapmotor's globalization strategy encompasses the internationalization of both products and technology. Over 8 years of all-domain in-house development, Leapmotor has evolved from LEAP1.0 to LEAP3.0. With the arrival of our first global product based on LEAP3.0 architecture, the C10, all of Leapmotor's subsequent products will be designed and developed with a global mindset and adhere to global standards. In the next 2 years, Leapmotor will introduce 5 globally-oriented products in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, the Americas, and other regions, offering intelligent mobility experiences to automotive consumers worldwide."

As a technology-driven intelligent electric vehicle enterprise, Leapmotor remains steadfast in its commitment to all-domain in-house development of core technologies. With an unwavering commitment to shaping a shared future of intelligent mobility, Leapmotor remains devoted to delivering the finest smart mobility experience to all consumers.

Eight Years of All-domain In-house Development, LEAP 3.0 Embodies Cutting-Edge Intelligent Electric Technologies

Leap 3.0, with a central integrated electronic and electrical architecture as its core, encompasses several leading technologies, including CTC 2.0 (Cell-to-Chasis) technology, a latest oil-cooling electric drive, the intelligent cockpit with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, and a leading intelligent driving system. It is also built to global standards, and boasts an 88% interchangeability, imbuing each product with inherent intelligence, comfort, and safety traits.

Leapmotor's [Four-Leaf Clover] central integrated E/E architecture employs a central supercomputing platform, which seamlessly integrates the cockpit domain, pilot domain, power domain, and vehicle body domain, realizing the industry's pioneering convergence of these four domains. Furthermore, it enables vehicle-level seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates for five years. With over 500 reserved interfaces, it ensures Leapmotor to deliver an evolving and personalized driving experience.

Following last year's release of the package-less CTC technology, Leapmotor takes it a step further with CTC 2.0. This advanced technology eliminates modules, incorporates new safety features, and integrates a Battery Management System (BMS). This highly integrated battery-chassis equips the vehicle with attributes of extended range, enhanced safety, superior performance, and accelerated energy replenishment.

The latest oil-cooling electric drive features innovations that span from mid-voltage flat wire technology to high-voltage silicon carbide technology, offering power outputs ranging from 170kW to 250kW to accommodate both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive applications. The incorporation of high-voltage silicon carbide technology into the flat wire oil-cooling electric drive achieves a comprehensive efficiency of 92%, all while weighing only 76kg. This results in an ultra-compact and exceptionally powerful solution.

The Leapmotor intelligent cockpit system maximizes the capabilities of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, bestowing the cockpit with robust computing power and a seamless customer experience. The newly developed Leap OS intelligent desktop operating system caters to a multitude of driving scenarios, allowing customizable settings to accommodate diverse usage patterns.

At the intelligent driving level, the vehicle with Leap 3.0 is equipped with 30 high-performance perception hardware components, including LiDAR and an 8 million-pixel HD camera, delivering enhanced precision in perception. It is powered by an NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC), which delivers 254 TOPS of computing to enable safe, high-speed and urban NAP intelligent-driving capabilities.

As an all-encompassing solution for intelligent electric vehicle technology, LEAP 3.0 stands as a prominent global leader in the field of intelligent electric vehicle technologies.

Leapmotor Initiates Globalization Strategy through Product Innovation and Technological Advancements

Leapmotor unveils C10 as the first model under LEAP3.0 architecture, marking its inaugural global strategic model. Embracing the signature design language of the Leapmotor family and leveraging the latest innovations of LEAP3.0, C10 embarks on an intelligent evolution to shape the future of mobility.

During the press conference, Mr. Zhu Jiangming stated, "Openness, co-creation, and global collaboration are key to achieving rapid proliferation of intelligent electric vehicles. Looking ahead, Leapmotor is not only an automobile manufacturer but also a comprehensive provider of intelligent electric vehicle solutions."

Globally, Leapmotor offers four different technology cooperation models, ranging from scratch to completion. Additionally, Leapmotor actively engages in strategic partnerships with world-renowned mobility ecosystem partners such as NVIDIA, ZF, Qualcomm, Bosch, and NXP.

The initiation of the global strategy is a critical step for Leapmotor as it leads the way with its competence of all-domain in-house development, driving the company's upward trajectory. It is also a demonstration of the synergy between brand strength, technological prowess, and influence.

