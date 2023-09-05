HSAC BRC-20 Ramps Up for Miami Event After Successful Launch in Philippines

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / HSAC , the world's first attention economy token on the BRC-20 network, will debut in September at Les Couleurs Art Gallery at 223 E. Flagler St. in Miami, Florida. The event will be hosted by Les Couleurs, a local charity, and will be attended by crypto enthusiasts of all ages from around the state.

HSAC BRC-20: Attention is now the most valuable commodity in the world.

HSAC BRC-20 is the result of a bold question: in the blockchain era, what if attention is far more valuable than money, gold, or time? With consumers clicking through hundreds of online videos, posts, articles, and images each day, content creators face an uphill battle to capture - and keep - their interest. Digitization, of course, is firmly established in global society, so businesses cannot put the genie back in the bottle. Instead, they are turning to a new solution: HSAC BRC-20, a token that commodifies attention.

The origin of HSAC is Bitcoin, which introduced decentralized cryptocurrency in 2009. By injecting security and transparency in financial transactions and traditional banking systems, Bitcoin revolutionized the very idea of money around the globe. The BRC-20 network, or the Odinals network, was created on Bitcoin's blockchain. Its unique combination of security, reliability, and open-source technology has inspired innovators to leverage the power of decentralization to improve problems across the planet. HSAC was born out of this technology and is catalyzing a change in how people of all backgrounds perceive and award attention.

Since its worldwide debut, HSAC has quickly captured the imagination of digital currency enthusiasts. At its launch party on July 27, 2023, at the REVEL Nightclub in Manila, Philippines, the tech community turned out to celebrate the first attention economy token. Many of those in attendance were content creators, who appreciated the full potential of HSAC, including a new ability to be fairly compensated for their work, a personalized digital experience, and a game-changing vision for how online consumers interact with content, advertising, and social media platforms.

HSAC's launch party in the Philippines on July 27, 2023

On September 14, 2023, at Les Couleurs Art Gallery at 223 E Flagler St. in Miami, that energy will continue with a new event that will highlight the fun and excitement of HSAC BRC-20. For more information on the event, including how to register and learn about how HSAC BRC-20 is monetizing attention for content creators, please reach out via HSAC's official channels: Telegram https://t.me/hsacash or @hsacash on Twitter.

