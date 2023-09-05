Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman Unveils Surprise New Single "Deceptive Deborah" and Shares Tour Updates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Multi-talented artist Corey Feldman surprised fans with the release of his latest single, "Deceptive Deborah," which premiered over Labor Day weekend. The track is already receiving raving reviews from fans across all social media platforms, earning its place as one of Corey's most celebrated songs to date. "Deceptive Deborah" is a must-listen and is now available for download and streaming on all major digital music platforms and is proudly released by CiFi Records, distributed through Sony Orchard Distribution.

Photo Credit: Bobbie Sunday

In a bittersweet turn of events, Corey Feldman also shares some challenging news regarding his upcoming LOVE ReTours 2023. During intense dance rehearsals in preparation for the tour, Corey sustained a significant injury to his knee, which has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear. While the injury is a setback, Corey is determined to power through and ensure that the show goes on. Feldman will need to adjust some of his choreography to avoid further injury. Corey will continue to keep fans posted.

Despite the setback, Feldman is excited to introduce a talented new addition to his touring family, Alexandra Danielle. She will take on the role of Keyboardist, DJ, and Backing Vocalist for the tour, stepping into big shoes previously filled by Corey's wife for over a decade. Corey encourages fans and supporters to extend a warm welcome to Alexandra as she joins the team. Alexandra Danielle, a Maui native, is not only a gifted musician but also someone who has persevered through adversity, as her family recently faced during the fires. Corey expresses his hope that the FeldFam will provide her with the love and support she deserves during this tour.

Corey states "I'm genuinely so excited to welcome Alexandra to our touring family, she has worked very very hard to learn everything, and as a Maui native during this unimaginably difficult time her family just lost everything in the disaster, so I truly hope she receives the Love only FeldFam can give."

Corey continues "I'm also thrilled about the fact that everyone really seems 2 be feeling the new song, however I am deeply sorry that my knees are not keeping up like they used 2. I'm gonna make it great, but honestly I don't know how much longer I can continue to deliver the same show. So I hope as many people get to see this go around as possible."

For the latest updates on Corey Feldman's music, tour dates, and more, please visit coreyfeldman.net

09.09.23 RETRO JUNKIE WALNUT CREEK, CA

09.10.23 GOLDFIELD TRADING POST ROSEVILLE, CA

09.12.23 SUNSHINE STUDIOS COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

09.13.23 HERMANS HIDEAWAY DENVER, CO

09.15.23 TOKEN LOUNGE WESTLAND, MI

09.16.23 RIOT FEST CHICAGO, IL

09.17.23 LEMONADE PARK KANSAS CITY, MO

09.18.23 CITY WINERY NASHVILLE, TN

09.19.23 DIAMOND MUSIC HALL ST. PETERS, MO

09.21.23 BROWN COUNTY PLAYHOUSE NASHVILLE, IN

09.22.23 OASIS 2 LIVE MUSIC WEST PLAINS, MO

09.23.23 THOMPSON HOUSE NEWPORT, KY

09.24.23 THE KING OF CLUBS COLUMBUS, OH

09.27.23 THE NOOK DANVILLE, KY

09.28.23 CANAL CLUB RICHMOND, VA

09.29.23 DOUBLE BARRELL ROADHOUSE RED LION, PA

09.30.23 ANGEL CITY MUSIC HALL MANCHESTER, NH

10.01.23 THE HOMESTEAD MORRISTOWN, NJ

10.03.23 GROUND ZERO SPARTANBURG, SC

10.04.23 ROCKET REPUBLIC HUNTSVILLE, AL

10.05.23 SOUTHPORT HALL NEW ORLEANS, LA

10.06.23 WILDCATTER SALOON KATY, TX

10.07.23 ANTHEM SCHOOL OF MUSIC SAN ANTONIO, TX

10.08.23 THE PARISH AUSTIN, TX

10.11.23 THE MARQUEE TEMPE, AZ

11.16.23 HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, CA

11.22.23 DNA LOUNGE SAN FRANCISCO, CA

11.24.23 OBSERVATORY OC SANTA ANA, CA

11.25.23 SAND DOLLAR LAS VEGAS, NV

03.10.24 1720 LOS ANGELES, CA

