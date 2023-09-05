Mendocino Wine Company: Paul Dolan Vineyards' Wine Package Design Wins the People's Choice Award

UKIAH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Paul Dolan Vineyards is elated to announce that its new package design has been honored with the People's Choice Award for Classic Format. This accolade comes as a highlight of the Wine Business Monthly's packaging design competition, which recognizes and celebrates remarkable wine packages in the industry.

Paul Dolan Vineyards Package - People's Choice Award

Paul Dolan Vineyards received people's choice award in classic format.

Long recognized as a leading CCOF certified organically grown brand, Paul Dolan Vineyards is proud to be a leader in the soil health movement known as regenerative farming. The winery's vineyards are a thriving diverse ecosystem of plants, insects, and animals, both above and below ground. Instead of rows of neatly groomed vines and bare dirt, one will find a tangle of cover crops blooming with bright flowers, pea tendrils twining around neighboring plants, as well as barley and rye swaying in the breeze. Insects flit from plant to plant and below, in the soil, the ground is teeming with worms, ants and microscopic organisms.

"It is this image, the wonderful chaos and diversity that we see in our vineyards, that we wanted to bring to life on our new package," said Stephanie Hahn, Director of Marketing at Mendocino Wine Company. Working with renowned South African designer Tertia du Toit, the brand embarked on the journey to create a design that would showcase the brand's story and the values it embodies. Now, through its artistic vision and unwavering commitment to quality, the brand is setting a new benchmark for wine packaging that resonates harmoniously with connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

The annual competition curated by Wine Business Monthly spotlights the artistry and ingenuity that go into crafting wine packages that not only uphold the wine's integrity but also convey captivating visual narratives. The People's Choice award underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence, its innovative design acumen, and its dedication to providing consumers with exceptional products. The design not only stood out among an impressive array of entries but also epitomized the brand's unique ability to seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive the People's Choice Award for Classic Format Package Design. This recognition is a validation of the hard work and creativity of our team and reinforces our belief in the pivotal role thoughtful packaging plays in elevating a brand's message," expressed Stephanie Hahn. "Our gratitude goes out to everyone who cast their votes in our favor."

