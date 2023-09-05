Anzeige
Jolt Software, Inc: Jolt's Digital Labeling Platform Streamlines Casey's Food Labeling

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Casey's, the third-largest convenience retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has partnered with Jolt to implement a digital food label content distribution and printing platform at its 2,500+ stores.

Jolt

Jolt


Jolt's digital food labeling system generates printed labels on demand, eliminating inventory management for dozens of pre-printed label SKUs. The Jolt label content distribution platform manages label changes at the distribution center or corporate level, automatically updating labels across all locations, without the costs of pre-printed label inventory.

This type of scale is essential to a dynamic organization with a strong growth plan like Casey's that is currently printing a million food labels each day. The flexibility of Jolt's label content design and distribution technology enables large food service providers to quickly respond to changing recipes, nutrition facts, and FDA requirements.

"Jolt's digital labeling system has transformed the labeling process in our kitchens as we continue to modernize operations. It allows us to quickly and efficiently adapt to any recipe or label changes, helping us to simplify the operation of our kitchens for our hardworking team members. Working with Jolt has been fantastic - they're a valued partner in our pursuit of efficiency and growth," said Brad Haga, SVP - Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverage, Casey's.

"Working with Casey's to deliver and install over 2,500 label printing stations in under 11 weeks was amazing. We couldn't have asked for a better partner, and look forward to future collaboration on technology that makes their operation even more efficient," said Josh Bird, CEO, Jolt.

About Casey's

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com or in the mobile app.

About Jolt

Jolt delivers a digital content distribution platform that facilitates food safety and operational excellence at scale. Jolt solutions help restaurants, hotel chains, convenience stores, and retailers improve food safety compliance, boost transparency and accountability, and accelerate employee onboarding. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com.

Contact Information

CJ Lewis
COO
cj.lewis@jolt.com

SOURCE: Jolt Software, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779780/jolts-digital-labeling-platform-streamlines-caseys-food-labeling

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
