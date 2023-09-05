Grid Dynamics to Host Analyst & Investor Day on November 16th

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics" or the "Company"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced that it will host the Company's first-ever Analyst & Investor Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite located at 4 Times Square, New York.

Members of Grid Dynamics' leadership team will provide an in-depth view of the Company's capabilities, long-term strategy, and market opportunities. Additionally, management will discuss its GigaCube initiative, the Company's path towards one-billion dollar revenue. The agenda will also include demonstrations and guest experts.

Advanced registration for the in-person event is required and space is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending should contact investor relations at investorrelations@griddynamics.com.

The event will also be webcast live in listen-only mode beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET on November 16, 2023. The webcast will be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.griddynamics.com/. A replay will be available after the Analyst & Investor Day at https://ir.griddynamics.com/.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides a range of digital transformation consulting and implementation services that includes artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, search, and cloud and DevOps. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the globe, including US, Europe, UK, India, Mexico and Jamaica.

