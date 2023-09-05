Ideal Power Announces Plans for Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on September 7, 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Ideal Power Inc. ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (Nasdaq:IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management's plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on September 7, 2023

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on September 7 at 10:50 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE or ask questions during the live webcast.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 11, 2023

Ideal Power plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright Conference in New York on September 11. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one in-person or virtual meeting with Ideal Power management on H.C. Wainwright's online conference platform HERE.

The live, interactive webcast at the H.C. Wainwright Conference is September 11 at 3:30 PM ET and will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

LD Micro 16th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on October 4, 2023

Ideal Power plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on October 4. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management on LD Micro's online conference platform HERE.

The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The timing of Ideal Power's presentation webcast and additional information about this conference will be provided by the Company when it is available.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

