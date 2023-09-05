Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen"), is pleased to announce that Richard Buzbuzian, NuGen's President, CEO and Director, and Karen Dunlap, Chief Customer Officer and Director, are scheduled to present at the 2023 Kinvestor Days Virtual Conference on September 20, 2023, at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET). More details below.

This year's Kinvestor Days is a 2-day virtual conference featuring a stellar lineup of presenting companies in the technology and mining industries. Hosted by Kin Communications' president Arlen Hansen, presenting companies will have the opportunity to share their latest developments and answer thoughtful questions from attendees.

Register for free today and reserve your spot to hear from Richard, Karen and other key executives as they discuss the latest in technology, mining, and battery metals.

Presentation Details:

Date: September 20, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

Presenters:

Richard Buzbuzian, President, CEO and Director

Karen Dunlap, Chief Customer Officer and Director

Register now at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1916911734480/WN_T-UkYKxYR66v8mUFoVsxGw

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences

Kinvestor creates powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free-to-join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc., a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries.

Kinvestor's goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Kinvestor's investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more.

For more information, please visit: www.kinvestor.net

About NuGen

NuGen is a specialty medical device Company that is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics. InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

For further information, please visit:

