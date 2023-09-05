Equity compensation industry veterans Carine Schneider, FGE and Paul Arens, MSc. FGE announce the formation of Compass Equity Strategic Advisors, LLC, (Compass) a cutting-edge consulting firm poised to redefine strategic advisory services for both private as well as public companies worldwide. With a shared vision for innovation, Schneider and Arens are set to lead the way in guiding businesses toward sustainable growth, innovation, and success.

Compass brings together the extensive expertise and diverse backgrounds of Schneider and Arens. Leveraging decades of experience in corporate strategy, partnership and business development, banking, and equity and compensation experience, the firm aims to empower organizations with actionable insights, strategic direction, and transformative solutions that drive results. Using an extensive network of professionals throughout the world to supplement projects, clients will benefit from the founders' years of relationship building.

Brian A. Smith, CEO of The Main Stage, a private market SaaS platform that helps companies raise capital, says, "Carine and Paul seem to know everyone and have opened doors that have been transformative for our business. Because of their deep understanding of the private market, cap table, and equity compensation design and technology, we're excited to work with Compass Equity as we grow our company."

Carine Schneider, recognized for her exceptional leadership in the compensation field and private markets, stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey. In a rapidly evolving business landscape, our firm will provide clients with a trusted partner to seize opportunities that lead to long-term success. Our experience working with new technologies such as AI and blockchain will be invaluable to our clients."

Paul Arens, a seasoned strategist with a proven track record of guiding companies through strategic pivots and growth phases, added, "Compass is more than just a consulting firm. It's a strategic partnership built on a foundation of trust, integrity, and innovation. We are committed to driving positive change and helping organizations achieve their full potential while benefitting from our extensive global network."

For more information about Compass, please visit www.compass-equity.com.

