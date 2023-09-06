Introducing ON1 Photo RAW 2024: A Revolutionary Leap in Photo Editing With AI-Powered Features, Enhanced Tools, and Incredible Performance

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / ON1, a leading provider of innovative photo editing software solutions, is excited to announce the next major release of ON1 Photo RAW, version 2024. This latest version will set new benchmarks in the world of photography by introducing many cutting-edge AI-powered features designed to empower photographers of all skill levels to elevate their work.









ON1 Photo RAW 2024 represents a pivotal shift in focus for the company.

"This release, we are spending a lot of resources on usability, performance, and stability throughout the app," said ON1 VP of Product Dan Harlacher.

The user interface has undergone significant enhancements, becoming cleaner, more readable, and faster. Harlacher adds, "New users should find it easier to get started while existing users should feel very comfortable with the new workspace."

The release also introduces game-changing features like Brilliance AI, which streamlines editing and instantly makes almost any photo look great without all the extra work that goes into the raw processing of each one. This major release aligns with the company's long-term vision, addressing modernization and performance, and paving the way for future innovations to make Photo RAW a must-have for all photographers.

Key Features in Version 2024:

Unifying Power, Limitless Possibilities. Photographers can experience the ultimate photo editing powerhouse with ON1 Photo RAW MAX. Ultimate Speed and Performance Upgrades: ON1 has focused on the areas most important to customers, such as browsing and opening photos from browse to edit. Cataloging, a common browsing task, is over 4x faster utilizing improved threading and settings. Opening a raw photo into Edit is up to 3x faster with an almost instantaneous feeling.

Bid farewell to generic auto-tone algorithms and say hello to intelligent color and tone adjustments that mirror their artistic intent. The AI-powered color, tone, noise, and detail adjustments uniquely interpret each image, delivering results unique to the image and reflecting the original vision for the photograph. Auto Apply NoNoise AI and Portrait Retouching: Attack noise and retouching needs in your photos by automatically utilizing NoNoise AI and Portrait AI for superb results.

Experience precise control over elements like the sky, foliage, and people. With the click of a button, photographers can add other regions like water, animals, mountains, etc., achieving stunning results without the need of complex selections, masks, or filters. Batch Adjustments with Brilliance AI: Prepare photos in batches so the editing process isn't starting from scratch.

"Brilliance AI is a real game changer," continued Harlacher. "Many photographers struggle with the complexity of the basic raw processing adjustments needed just to make your photo look like what you remembered when you pressed the shutter. Brilliance AI is like a fast-forward button in your workflow, automating these mundane and complex tasks, preparing it for the fun part of editing-like adding your personal touch with Effects. It's another example of where we can use AI to take away the hard stuff without taking away your creative control."

AI Recommended Effects: Your Creative Compass

Achieve award-winning photos effortlessly with AI Recommended Effects. Let AI analyze your scene and provide expert suggestions for selecting the most suitable effects, transforming your shots into stunning masterpieces without all of the leg work.

Other Features of ON1 Photo RAW 2024 Include:

Modern User Interface: Fresh and User-Friendly

Seamless Workflow - Effortless Photo Management to Editing

The Ultimate Highlight Recovery

Layers Pane Enhances Usability

Keyword AI Enhancements

Enhanced Searching

Enhanced Cataloging: Tailored Control

Add Text Layers

Auto-Embed Metadata and Paste Pixels: Seamless Integration

Import DCP Files

Price and Availability

Pre-order a license for ON1 Photo RAW MAX 2024 with plugin capabilities ($149.99 upgrade, or $179.99 for new customers) or Photo RAW 2024 for standalone use only ($79.99 upgrade, or $99.99 for new customers), and receive the new ON1 2024 Creative Pack of AI presets and extras delivered with version 2024 this fall. Customers who pre-order version 2024 can use Photo RAW 2023.5 until the new version is released. Photo RAW MAX 2024 is also available as part of the ON1 Everything Subscription Plans, which include all of the ON1 editing applications and plugins for Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One, Affinity, Corel PSP, and Apple Photos, along with ON1 Cloud Sync storage and all future software titles.

About ON1

ON1 creates world-class photo editing software applications for photographers of all levels. Our mission is to help photographers get the best possible results from their photos in the shortest amount of time. Our software is innovative, intuitive, and easy to use. We are dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional support and resources to help them achieve their creative vision.

For more information, visit www.on1.com.

