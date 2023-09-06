New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Dime, the pioneering Gen Z marketing platform, celebrates a successful launch in New York City, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize how companies connect to Gen Z.

Photo from Dime's recent event

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/179533_c62f3db9f4857897_001full.jpg

Dime, a venture-backed startup originally founded by Abby Huang at Duke University and now headquartered in New York, has successfully tapped into the Gen Z and university market, revolutionizing how businesses engage with the upcoming generation of consumers.

Dime recently hosted an exclusive event at the Four Seasons Downtown Hotel in New York to announce its official launch in the city and to welcome its extensive ambassador community. With a presence spanning over 35 universities in the US, UK, and Canada, Dime's grasp on this new generation is evident. The occasion united accomplished undergraduates and recent graduates from institutions such as NYU, Columbia, Emory, Harvard, Duke, UPenn, and many others. Dime's debut in New York facilitated the creation of new relationships and formation of distinct communities across universities and within the Gen Z market.

This event also served as a nexus for Dime's diverse clientele and partners. Noteworthy mentions include amika, one of largest independent B Corp Certified hair care companies in the US with over 11 collections for all hair types, and Health-Ade, a leader in the Kombucha market stocked nationwide at over 65,000 respected retail stores, with high-quality Kombucha that exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

Photo from Dime's recent event (2)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/179533_c62f3db9f4857897_002full.jpg

About Dime:

Dime connects brands with influential Gen Z individuals and university organizations through a data-driven platform, hyper targeting this audience and fostering authentic relationships that resonate with Gen Z's preferences. At the core of Dime's innovation lies the premise of cultivating premium collaborations and providing unique, invaluable experiences tailored to resonate with Gen Z's preferences, aspirations, interests, and values.

In 2022 alone, the global market for digital advertising for the younger audience is at $628.8 billion. Serving as a data aggregator for Gen Z information, Dime's initiative is to help companies maximize marketing budgets, nurturing trust and rapport that extends beyond the reach of traditional social media ads.

Photo from Dime's recent event (3)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/179533_c62f3db9f4857897_003full.jpg

"In our digital age, data-driven solutions at scale aren't just an advantage. They're the blueprint for precision, efficiency, and foresight in business," stated Marek Drozdowski, the CTO and co-founder of Dime. "Our Gen Z focused database and software platform enable brands to transcend the limitations of indirect, traditional ad campaigns by fostering genuine connections with the Gen Z demographic to drive sales." Drozdowski, previously a deep learning specialist at Nvidia, is enthusiastic about how Dime is implementing new technologies to bridge the gap between companies and the next wave of consumers.

As the Gen Z market continues to evolve, Dime's influence aims to grow, making it a company to watch in the ever-changing landscape of marketing for the new generation.

