OxyTap Pte Ltd launches OxyTap 5, a regenerative oxygen supplement infuser that increases oxygen levels in the body. The device transforms regular water into oxygen-enriched water, boosting vitality and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Ang Mo Kio, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - OxyTap Pte Ltd, a leading innovator in health and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the launch of OxyTap 5 an innovative regenerative oxygen supplement infuser. The inventive device will be unveiled at the IFA Berlin 2023, one of the world's premier consumer electronics exhibitions.

OxyTap 5 is a revolutionary product that addresses the global need for increased oxygen levels in the body. OxyTap 5 provides a solution by allowing individuals to increase their oxygen levels through a simple and convenient drinking experience.

The technology behind OxyTap 5 leverages the latest advancements in oxygen supplement delivery systems. Through a proprietary process, the device transforms regular water into oxygen-enriched water, ensuring optimal absorption by the body. With the OxyTap 5, users can now effortlessly replenish lost oxygen boosting their overall vitality and promoting a healthier lifestyle. The device is user-friendly and features a simple one-touch operation, allowing individuals of all ages to easily benefit from increased oxygen levels. OxyTap 5 is also able to generate different oxygen dosages for health, wellness and sports applications.

"We are thrilled to introduce OxyTap 5 the world's first regenerative oxygen therapy supplement infuser, said Mr. Wilson Tan, CEO of OxyTap Pte Ltd. "This innovative product represents a significant leap forward in improving the wellness and vitality of individuals worldwide. With OxyTap 5, users can easily incorporate oxygen supplementation into their daily routine, unlocking the full potential of a healthier future."

OxyTap Pte Ltd invites interested parties to experience the future of oxygen supplementation at the IFA Berlin 2023 from September 1st to 6th. Visit OxyTap's booth at The Singapore Pavilion Hall 5.2A Stand #019 to learn more about OxyTap 5 and witness it first-hand.

For more information about OxyTap 5 and to inquire about distribution opportunities, please contact the company's sales team at sales@oxytap.com, call +65 91130711 or visit: https://oxytap.com/.

About OxyTap Pte Ltd:

OxyTap Pte Ltd is a leading innovator in health and wellness solutions. OxyTap's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being by providing cutting-edge products and technologies that help them achieve their goals. At OxyTap, we believe that oxygen is the key to unlocking human potential. That's why we've developed the OxyTap 5, a revolutionary regenerative oxygen supplement infuser that increases oxygen levels in the body, boosting vitality and promoting a healthier lifestyle. The team of experts is dedicated to advancing the science of oxygen supplementation and exploring new ways to help people live their best lives. With their innovative products and commitment to excellence, we're changing the way people think about health and wellness. Join them on a mission to empower individuals and transform the way they live, work, and play.

