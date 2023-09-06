Paired Power partnered with Monarch Power to deliver the emissions-free off-grid solution. The winery's solar canopy is a 38.5 kW array comprised of 72 panels, 535 W each.From pv magazine USA Paired Power, a provider of solar-powered EV charging products, and Monarch Tractor, a fully electric tractor manufacturer announced the two have partnered to deliver an emissions-free tractor solution for Kaerskov Vineyard in Santa Ynez Valley, California. Since July, the vineyard has been operating Monarch's MK-V electric tractor, charged fully with Paired Power's solar canopy and EV charger. The solar ...

