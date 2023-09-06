Anzeige
WKN: A1W81B | ISIN: AU000000ORA8 | Ticker-Symbol: OORD
Lang & Schwarz
06.09.23
09:51 Uhr
1,720 Euro
-0,370
-17,70 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
ORORA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
ORORA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
1,7101,73009:51
ASSURA
ASSURA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSURA PLC0,5540,00 %
ATHENS MEDICAL CENTER SA1,915+1,32 %
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD1,270+0,79 %
BETSSON AB10,820+0,28 %
NEXUS MINERALS LIMITED0,019-56,98 %
OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP PLC0,0240,00 %
ORORA LIMITED1,720-17,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.