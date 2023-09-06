Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument ACS GRS147233001 ATH. MEDIC.CENTER EO 0,31 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument ACS GRS147233001 ATH. MEDIC.CENTER EO 0,31 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument V720 SE0019892167 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument V720 SE0019892167 BETSSON AB SER.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument YAK AU000000NXM3 NEXUS MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023The instrument YAK AU000000NXM3 NEXUS MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2023Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument RVKA GB00B1VCP282 OMEGA DIAGNOST.GR. LS-,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument RVKA GB00B1VCP282 OMEGA DIAGNOST.GR. LS-,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument OORD AU000000ORA8 ORORA LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023The instrument OORD AU000000ORA8 ORORA LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.09.2023Das Instrument WDFI LU1681045883 AIS-AM.MSCI WLD FIN.EOC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument WDFI LU1681045883 AIS-AM.MSCI WLD FIN.EOC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument SADE LU2109787478 AIS-A.MSCI EESGLS UETFDRC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument SADE LU2109787478 AIS-A.MSCI EESGLS UETFDRC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument AFI1 LU2037750168 AIS-A.IN.BR.IN.DL10Y UEDR ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023The instrument AFI1 LU2037750168 AIS-A.IN.BR.IN.DL10Y UEDR ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023