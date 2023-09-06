German battery manufacturer CMBlu is supplying its 5 MW, 10-hour-duration organic solid flow long-duration battery technology to a US utility project, featuring high-performance organic energy storage molecules.Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit energy company serving more than 1.1 million people in Arizona, has announced plans with German battery manufacturer CMBlu for a pilot project to deploy long-duration energy storage (LDES). The 5 MW, 10-hour-duration Desert Blume project will use CMBlu's non-lithium technology. CMBlue will build, own and operate the batteries on behalf of SRP ...

