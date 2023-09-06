Developed by Egyptian scientists, the PV-powered water pumping system may produce up to 181.8 m3 of water per day. The system consists of two PV arrays with each a capacity of 4.6 kW and a pumping unit made up of a 7.5 kW three-phase alternating current motor, a multistage submersible pump, a deep well, and a 15 kW inverter.A research group led by the Al-Azhar University in Egypt has designed a photovoltaic water pumping system (PVWPS) that can be used to supply water for domestic use, irrigation, livestock watering, and village water supply. Used mainly for irrigation, PV-powered water pumps ...

