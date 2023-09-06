Leapton Energy, an 11-year old integrated PV module and battery technology company, is expanding capacity at its factory in China to reach 3.5 GW.Japan-headquartered Leapton Energy Co., Ltd. has expanded manufacturing capacity at its location in Changshu, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The manufacturer said it will raise the facility's annual production capacity to 3.5 GW. "In 2021, the company completed Phase 1 expansion to reach 2 GW. Phase 2 in 2023 brings the capacity to total 3.5 GW," Global Sales Director, Leapton Energy, Jeff Chau told pv magazine. Leapton Energy had a capacity of 600 MW at ...

