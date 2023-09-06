SunWiz says that 10 kW solar systems in Australia have become cheaper than 6.6 kW arrays on a per kilowatt basis for the first time.From pv magazine Australia In August, Australia's residential favorite solar system size, 6.6 kW, became more expensive on a per kilowatt basis than systems ranging from 10 kW to 15 kW. It is the first time the range from 6.3 kW to 8 kW has been dethroned on price. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston told pv magazine Australia that the shift is due to rising competition. That is, 6.6 kW solar systems have traditionally been the mainstay for solar installers ...

