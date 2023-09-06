The leading enterprise customer data platform will help the travel company unify, manage and activate its data to deliver highly personalised, end-to-end experiences

Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced Virgin Atlantic as a new customer for its critical data foundation. Amperity will help unify, manage, and activate all of the travel company's digital and transactional customer data, to deliver personalised customer experiences and drive revenue growth.

Virgin Atlantic looks after a vast amount of customer data generated from digital touchpoints and offline transactions throughout the customer journey. As part of their ongoing data transformation, the travel company will use the CDP to create a personalised ecosystem and improve the digital experience. Amperity offers a sophisticated, AI-powered platform to create unified customer profiles, harness data to help acquire new customers, deepen existing loyalty relationships, build a community, and support the best possible customer experiences across the end-to-end journey.

Tom Barber, Head of Data at Virgin Atlantic, said: "When it comes to innovating for our customers, Virgin Atlantic never stands still. We're building a digital core at the heart of our business so that our customers benefit from a seamless shop, book and service experience for our flights and holidays, with an innate understanding of their preferences across the end-to-end journey. We're excited to adopt Amperity to help us get to know our customers better than ever, supporting personalised and meaningful content and experiences at every touchpoint, with the advantage of consistent and secure first-party data and customer segmentation."

Amperity's platform uses patented machine learning algorithms to deliver industry-leading identity resolution, audience segmentation, and predictive analytics which allows Virgin Atlantic to create the most relevant content and communications for each customer.

"Today, customer data is at the heart of any ambitious organization, especially one that aspires to make every interaction feel more like it is a one to one experience versus a one to many approach," said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. "By tapping into Amperity, the platform for customer data, Virgin Atlantic will be able to take advantage of patented identity resolution, with strict governance and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more connected and relevant."

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core, with a purpose to ensure everyone can take on the world. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, launching new routes to Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, with a commitment to achieving 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies and has reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 35% over the last decade. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2027. In late 2023, Virgin Atlantic will be leading an industry consortium to deliver the first 100% SAF flight across the transatlantic, demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalise experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels Resorts. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

