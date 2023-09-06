Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new line of high-temperature heat pumps with capacities ranging from 30 kW to 735 kW, with hydrofluoroolefins as a refrigerant.Carrier has launched a new series of high-temperature heat pumps for applications in industrial sites, commercial settings, public buildings, and district heating systems. It has developed four new products with capacities ranging from 30 kW to 375 kW, all of which use hydrofluoroolefins as a refrigerant. "In addition to harnessing heat from ambient air and the ground, the heat pumps capture wasted heat from ...

