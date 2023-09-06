HippoFi, Inc.: HippoFi Announces Strategic Alliance to Lead Spinal Biologics Innovation

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) proudly announces a partnership with global medical technology leader ZIMMER BIOMET, aiming to redefine the spinal biologics landscape. This collaboration will harness the combined expertise of both companies to introduce a novel synthetic biomaterial for bone growth, set for a 2024 launch under HippoFi's biologic subsidiary, PUR Biologics.

Recognized as a leader in musculoskeletal innovations since 2013, PUR Biologics champions the advancement of regenerative medicine solutions.

HippoFi/PUR has acquired the FDA 510(K) clearance for ActiveOrbTM technology, while also securing from Zimmer Biomet an exclusive global license to the underlying technology for the spine market. Both entities have also engaged in a joint commercialization research agreement, with Zimmer Biomet overseeing the production of the spine-specific product under the PUR Biologics brand.

Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics, expressed, "Our collaboration with Zimmer Biomet is a significant stride in our journey to elevate the standards of patient care. We're excited to bring this innovative technology to the forefront of spinal treatments."

CJ Wiggins, CEO of HippoFi, concluded, "Joining forces with an industry leader like Zimmer Biomet not only amplifies our reach, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering breakthrough biologics that transform lives."

To learn more about PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products, visit: www.PURbiologics.com

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' complete line of biologic products currently includes advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrices (d-ECM), innovative synthetic bone-forming solutions, cellular-derived tissues, and a future of patented and next-generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor-driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. (OTCPK: ORHB) delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations and propriety technologies through an extensive sales channel network, while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar biotech, fintech, and artificial intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, and utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes. HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com

