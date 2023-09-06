Quantum Metal Malaysia: Quantum Metal Champions 66th Independence Journey: London to Malaysia Historical Ride

GEORGETOWN, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / In an awe-inspiring act of patriotism and remembrance, a team of six motorcyclists embarked on a 22,000-kilometer journey across 66 cities and 16 countries, tracing the historical path of Malaysia's fight for independence. Setting out from London 66 days ago, the "Ekspedisi Perpaduan Watikah Kemerdekaan ke-66" (66th Independence Unity Expedition Team) culminated their trip in Malaysia, offering their sweat and tears as a heartfelt tribute on the nation's 66th Independence Day.

YouTube Video:

This grand expedition was generously sponsored by Quantum Metal, with its founder and chairman, Dato' Dr. Lim Khong Soon, standing beside Yang di-Pertua Negeri Pulau Pinang Tun Dato' Seri Utama Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, to flag off the brave team, along with 300 other heavyweight motorcyclists, as they began their final leg to Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

Arep Kulal, the leader of the expedition team, shared his heartfelt sentiments at the ceremony before their departure to Putrajaya. "A dream conceived two years ago has finally come to fruition," he began, his voice thick with emotion. "I'm deeply grateful for the trust and unwavering support of my teammates. And our journey would not have been possible without the belief of Dato' Dr. Lim Khong Soon in a village boy like me, dreaming of riding from London to Kuala Lumpur for our country's Independence Day. My heartfelt thanks also go out to the Super Biker Association Malaysia for their assistance. Though I am far from a perfect leader, my top priority has always been the safe return of my team."

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and historical remembrance, Dato' Dr. Lim Khong Soon of Quantum Metal noted, "This expedition is much more than a journey; it serves as a bridge linking our past with the present. Together, we cross continents, embodying unity, determination, and the spirit of victory. Quantum Metal is honored to sponsor and be a crucial pit-stop for the 66th Independence Unity Expedition Team as they make their way to the Independence Day celebrations in Putrajaya. We believe this will be etched in history."

Elaborating on the deeper significance of the ride, he said, "The journey undertaken by these six riders is not just a physical one, but a reflection of the human spirit. It teaches us that unity is strength and challenges bring opportunities. Every mile conquered resonates with the essence of our founding father's quest for independence."

The culmination of the event witnessed Quantum Metal's Dato' Dr. Lim Khong Soon and Penang's State Governor waving the national and state flags, symbolizing the send-off of the six heroic expedition members and the 300 motorcyclists from Penang. Their roaring engines and the palpable excitement in the air signaled the anticipation of Malaysia's 66th Independence Day celebrations in Putrajaya.

In an age of rapid digital advancements, the journey stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Malaysian people, connecting historical milestones with the present. As the wheels of the motorcycles turn, so does the wheel of time, reminding every Malaysian of the sacrifices made for their freedom.

About Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd:

Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. (1011907U) registered on 30th July, 2012 with a paid up capital of RM10,000,000.00. It is one of the largest gold bullion distributors in Malaysia. Quantum Metal core business is providing 99.99% premium gold products to the Malaysian market including, government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants and individual dealer. Quantum Metal initiates the linkup between local banks and International Bullion Supplier, including, PERTH MINT. Quantum Metal business model reduces risk of local banks with local banks having direct transactions and legal transaction through Quantum Metal. As Quantum Metal customer, local bank is free of capital expenditure for the project as 100% of system and infrastructure will be invested by Quantum Metal Sdn. Bhd. Our return of investment is through revenue sharing model with local bank. Quantum Metal team is continuously investing in providing the best SOP model and secured real time online integration between local banks and Quantum Metal.

