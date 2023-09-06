Pedro's List Submits Application for Uplisting to OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's List" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has officially submitted its application for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB").

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The OTCQB is a trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, and is the premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Historically, companies that have made it to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

"Joining the OTCQB will raise our profile within the investment community, which we expect will help improve liquidity, broaden our shareholder base and perhaps even position us for a further uplisting in the future," stated Andrew Birnbaum, CEO of Pedro's List. "Trading on this established public market will help to generate

exposure of our Company among institutional investors. We would like to thank all of our shareholders for their ongoing support," concluded Birnbaum.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB will assist our company in providing greater shareholder value by allowing us to achieve greater market visibility, expand our potential prospective investor pool, greater share price stability, along with increased trading liquidity within the investment community. We look forward to broadening our company exposure to a larger and more diverse demographic of both domestic and international investors," stated Eden Miller, co-founder and Director of Pedro's List.

Miller continued by saying that "[u]plisting to the OTCQB is but one of several exciting developments we have on the horizon. We are confident in the upcoming launch of our app, and, soon thereafter, we expect to enter a transitionary phase as we go from a pre-revenue company to a positive cash flow and profitable company. I could not be more excited for what we have in store for our investors and the entire home repair industry in Mexico. We believe that we are positioning Pedro's List to be a disruptive force within the home repair industry for years to come."

For additional information pertaining to the OTCQB listing and eligibility requirements, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings.

We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future

events or otherwise.

