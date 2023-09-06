Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
06.09.23
09:23 Uhr
92,00 Euro
-0,20
-0,22 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,4092,0012:37
91,4092,0012:37
PR Newswire
06.09.2023 | 11:18
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LyondellBasell Industries: LyondellBasell to Host MoReTec Technology Webinar on September 26, 2023

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) will host a MoReTec Technology Webinar on Tuesday, September 26 from 8 a.m - 9 a.m. CDT. Jim Seward, executive vice president and chief innovation officer and Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions will share the business drivers and technological background that led to the development of LyondellBasell's proprietary advanced recycling technology, MoReTec. This differential technology for converting plastic waste into high-value polymer feedstock plays an important role in the company's strategy to become a leader in circular and low carbon solutions.

This event will be webcast live from the LyondellBasell's R&D Center in Ferrara, Italy, and will include a Q&A session.

Webcast Details
The live webcast will be accessible on www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents at the time of the event. For those who are unable to watch the event live, a recording of the MoReTec Technology webinar will be available via the company's website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event.

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the event. Afterwards, the slides will be available via the Investor Events page on the company website.

Related Disclosures
Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures will be available at www.LyondellBasell.com/investorevents.

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

LyondellBasell

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/558633/LyondellBasell_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-host-moretec-technology-webinar-on-september-26-2023-301917065.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.