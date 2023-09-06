Researchers in China have summarized the technical issues hindering the development of hard carbon, which is regarded as the most promising anode for high-performance, commercial sodium-ion batteries.Sodium-ion batteries have attracted extensive attention for their advantages over ubiquitous lithium-ion technology, including low-cost raw materials, improved safety, fast charging capabilities, and low temperature performance. With the technology on the cusp of commercialization, the search for electrode materials with high electrochemical performance is ongoing and hard carbon is emerging as the ...

