Training, certification, hands-on sessions and inspirational keynotes from San Francisco 49ers general manager, John Lynch, and Neil Martin, Formula 1 Data and Analytics Leader for McLaren, Ferrari Red Bull Racing

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the 2023 Integreat Tour, the second annual in-person global conference series dedicated to "Prompting the Future with Generative Integration." The Integreat Tour will include two stops San Francisco on Oct. 3 and London on Nov. 2, 2023.

This year's Integreat Tour will host enterprise IT executives, data and application leaders, and integration practitioners from a broad range of industries alongside SnapLogic customers and partners to learn about innovative solutions and gain actionable advice from industry leaders using generative integration to shrink their IT backlog.

John Lynch, general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, will deliver the keynote address at the San Francisco event on "Unleashing the Power of Analytics in Football A Conversation with John Lynch, GM of the San Francisco 49ers." One of the most respected players to ever play the game and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021, Lynch is at the forefront of leveraging data to make informed decisions that have led to remarkable improvements in team strategy, player performance, and game outcomes. He will discuss how cutting-edge analytics have transformed football and driven improvements in strategy, performance, and competitive edge.

Joining Gaurav Dhillon, chairman and CEO of SnapLogic, and Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic, will be additional speakers including:

Neil Martin, ex-Formula 1 Data and Analytics Leader for McLaren, Ferrari Red Bull Racing, a pioneer in the use of data analytics in Formula 1 motor racing, will share his experiences of designing and developing software which is still being used by over half the Formula 1 grid today.

Jen Fite, Lead Technical Architect at USAA, will share her expertise as a Technical Architect who specializes in data and analytics capabilities, with a specialized focus on data management and data security practices.

will share her expertise as a Technical Architect who specializes in data and analytics capabilities, with a specialized focus on data management and data security practices. Garrick Fischer, Application Engineer at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will explain how he bridges the gap between technical intricacies and financial deliverables. His business process-oriented mindset ensures that technology is seamlessly integrated to ensure effective and efficient operations.

will explain how he bridges the gap between technical intricacies and financial deliverables. His business process-oriented mindset ensures that technology is seamlessly integrated to ensure effective and efficient operations. James McPake, Head of Technology Development at GHD (Good Hair Day), will share how he has successfully modernized operations for a global retail business that delivers business success rather than focusing on the best technology alone.

will share how he has successfully modernized operations for a global retail business that delivers business success rather than focusing on the best technology alone. Sam Prodger, Head of Data Ops Applications for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, will describe how he's transformed his years of experience with data science and strong academic background with a PhD focused on Coastal Science, into a rich career of managing data and teams for the non-profit sector that saves lives at sea.

"The explosive rise of generative AI has presented a first of its kind opportunity for organizations to maximize the benefits of a new breed of integration," said Dayle Hall, chief marketing officer of SnapLogic. "Following the overwhelming success of our roadshows last year, this year's Integreat Tour presents a unique chance for industry experts to collaborate and share knowledge on how to best capitalize on the most cutting-edge technology that is redefining the data and application integration landscape."

For the latest information and to register for this year's events, please visit: https://www.snaplogic.com/integreat-tour

