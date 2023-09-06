Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 12:14
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEADLINE ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Masimo Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Masimo Corporation ("Masimo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MASI) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 28, 2023 and July 17, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 23, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Masimo attempted to explain its preliminary financial results released on July 17, 2023, by claiming that: "large orders that were anticipated for the second quarter were delayed to the second half of the year" and that "single-patient use sensor sales were down due to . . . elevated sensor inventory levels at some customers." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Masimo, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780977/deadline-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-masimo-corporation-with-losses-of-100000-to-contact-the-firm

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
