Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list View Platform (VIEW) on September 7, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VIEW/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on September 7, 2023.

VIEW Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/179677_60d695a4c474baa5_001full.jpg

The VIEW platform (VIEW) is a blockchain-based digital advertising solution that connects advertisers and consumers.

Introducing VIEW

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of View Platform (VIEW), a blockchain-based digital advertising solution that connects advertisers and consumers. The digital advertising industry is growing rapidly, but it faces challenges like high costs and ineffective ads. VIEW aims to tackle these issues by offering cost-effective ad creation for advertisers, fair incentives for consumers who engage with ads, and a decentralized ecosystem built on blockchain.

The platform operates on the Solana blockchain, providing an intuitive user experience. Consumers can earn VIEW points by completing ad missions, which can be used for purchases or swapped for VIEW tokens. The unique aspect is the use of blockchain to create a decentralized economy, giving users control over their incentives.

One of the most significant innovations that VIEW brings to the table is the integration of blockchain technology. Leveraging blockchain, VIEW aims to establish a truly decentralized digital advertising platform and ecosystem. This technology not only enhances transparency and security but also provides a mechanism for users to have greater control over their incentives and contributions.

The VIEW platform is accessible through web-based interfaces, utilizing cutting-edge technologies like the Solana blockchain and Phantom Wallet. This ensures optimal performance and user-friendly experiences across both PCs and mobile devices. The platform offers an incentive-based ad mission system, enabling registered users to watch ads or complete tasks to earn VIEW points. These points can be used to purchase items or exchanged for VIEW tokens, creating a versatile and engaging ecosystem.

Furthermore, VIEW is committed to making a positive impact beyond its core operations. It seeks to foster a sense of social responsibility and contribution by organizing charity concerts and establishing a store where essential goods can be purchased exclusively using VIEW tokens. This integration of social contribution into the platform's framework underscores VIEW's holistic approach to creating a meaningful and sustainable ecosystem.

Overall, VIEW offers a solution to the challenges in digital advertising, promoting fairness, engagement, and social impact.

About VIEW Token

The VIEW token is integral to the platform's economy, facilitating transactions and incentives. As the platform grows, efforts are made to ensure stable liquidity for the token.

Based on Solana Blockchain, VIEW has a total supply of 700 million (i.e. 700,000,000). The token distribution for VIEW is allocated as follows: 40% for the VIEW ecosystem, 5% for reserves, 3% for legal purposes, 15% for development, 15% for marketing, 10% for the team and advisors, 10% for the foundation, and 2% for token sales. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on September 7, 2023. Investors who are interested in VIEW can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VIEW Token:

Official Website: https://viewplatform.net/index_en.html

Contract: https://explorer.solana.com/address/58S8vzz3JTi7brm1QhuddkwP9vp31uLXwtfTdb3vDczh

Kakao: https://pf.kakao.com/_jwxmmb/chat

Telegram: https://t.me/VIEW_Official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/view_platform

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179677