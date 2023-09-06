Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



06.09.2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST





To read the full announcement click here: Richemont Company Announcement For a printer-friendly version: Richemont Company Announcement PDF EN Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Geneva today. The General Assembly approved the appointments of two new non-executive directors, Fiona Druckenmiller and Bram Schot, and voted in favour of the re-appointments of all Board members who stood for re-election for a further one-year term. All directors have been elected by a large majority of Class 'A' votes represented in addition to the Class 'B' votes. In addition, 'A' shareholders were asked to formally designate one person to serve as representative of all 'A' shareholders on the Board. Following the vote of 'A' shareholders only, Wendy Luhabe was designated as representative of the 'A' shareholders with a compelling majority. The proposals to amend the Company's Articles of Incorporation were supported by a majority of Class 'A' votes represented in addition to the Class 'B' votes. These amendments were made to implement the Swiss corporate law reform of 2020, which became effective in January 2023, as well as some other organisational changes. All other matters on the agenda were approved by the shareholders, with most of them by an overwhelming majority. Specifically, the results for the year, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2023, were approved. An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.50 per 'A' share was approved and will be paid on the listed 'A' registered shares while a dividend of CHF 0.250 per share will be paid on the 'B' registered shares in the Company. A special dividend of CHF 1.00 per 'A' share and CHF 0.10 per 'B' share was also approved. The dividend will be declared in Swiss francs and subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year. For shareholders other than South African shareholders, the dividends will be payable in Swiss francs on Friday 22 September 2023. For the South African shareholders, the dividends will be paid in Rand on Thursday 28 September 2023. The Rand amount will be based on the exchange rate indicated in the announcement published through the South African news service 'SENS' on Tuesday 12 September 2023. The detailed voting results and Chairman's address will be available for download in the coming days from the Richemont website at AGM/EGM | Investors (richemont.com) and Results, reports & presentations | Investors (richemont.com).

About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at www.richemont.com . Richemont 'A' shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The 'A' shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries
Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net
Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net



