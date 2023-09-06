Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a public company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, is excited to announce its recognition as the Best Marketing Automation Software for 2023 by Tekpon Partners, a leading authority in technology evaluation and analysis. This prestigious award reaffirms SuperBuzz's commitment to delivering innovative and effective marketing automation solutions.

Tekpon Partners, renowned for its rigorous evaluation processes and unbiased assessments, conducted an extensive review of marketing automation software providers across the industry. SuperBuzz emerged as the clear leader, earning the coveted title of Best Marketing Automation Software for 2023.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Tekpon Partners as the best marketing automation software for 2023," said Liran Brenner, CEO and Founder of SuperBuzz. "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to helping businesses achieve their marketing goals."

The selection by Tekpon Partners highlights SuperBuzz's consistent ability to provide cutting-edge AI solutions that address the evolving needs of marketers in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. The platform's features, including advanced analytics, lead nurturing, and multi-channel automation, have been instrumental in helping clients drive growth and enhance customer engagement through AI technology.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-3 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

