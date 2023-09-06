BCM Resources Corporation: BCM Expands Land Position at the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery in Western Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / BCM Resources Corp ("B" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has staked an additional 31 claims in the SW corner of the Thompson Knolls (TK) Cu-Au-Mo Porphyry Discovery.

Increased Land Position by 15%

BCM has increased the size of its land position at its TK discovery by 15% (see map below). B controls: i) 225 BLM claims (unpatented lode claims covering 4,649 acres or 1,881 ha), and ii) 2 state leases (891 acres or 361 ha). With this increase the Company now controls a total land package of 5,540 acres (2,242 ha).

Dr. Sergei Diakov, BCM President & CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with this additional land expansion at our TK Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery as we are preparing to execute the Plan of Operation approved by BLM in July this year. With these new claims the Company will cover all critical prospective ground from geophysical interpretations and have a full control of the ground for a future large mining operation."

Drilling update

BCM is continuing execution of Phase 3 drilling at TK Project and preparing for drilling at DK as outlined in the Plan of Operation approved by BLM in July 2023 (see BCM website https://bcmresources.com/projects/thompson-knolls-3/). The field team is finalizing data interpretation and preparation of samples from completed drillhole TK14 which will be submitted to the preparation facility of ALS lab in Elko, Nevada for processing and assaying.

Qualified Person

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., Certified Professional Geologist and a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on continued exploration of its Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project Discovery in Western Utah. TK is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources has a strong technical team with successful track record of significant discoveries and is managed by experienced and capable board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

Sergei Diakov

President & CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222

info@bcmresources.com

www.bcmresources.com

Figure. BCM land position at its TK property as of September 2023.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780957/bcm-expands-land-position-at-the-thompson-knolls-porphyry-cu-au-mo-discovery-in-western-utah