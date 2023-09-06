Pixotope Makes Virtual Production a Reality for Broadcasters of All Sizes with its New Live Controller

Single software platform effortlessly controls character generator (CG), extended reality (XR), augmented reality (AR), and virtual studio (VS) graphics with reusable no-code templates in a one-click rundown that anyone can use

OSLO, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Pixotope , the leading software platform for end-to-end realtime virtual production solutions, today announced its new Live Controller, an all-in-one graphics control solution for broadcast virtual production workflows. Underpinned by Unreal Engine, the Pixotope Live Controller introduces reusable no-code templates and rundown-based virtual production workflows to all broadcast control rooms in a single-user software package. For the first time, any broadcast operation, regardless of size, can easily implement virtual production as part of its programming without bespoke engineering teams to synchronize the separate graphics pipelines needed to bring CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets together on air.

Pixotope Live Controller, powered by Unreal Engine, enables any sized broadcast operation to implement virtual production as part of its programming for CG, AR, XR, and virtual sets in a single user software package.

"Live Controller is just our latest step forward in making virtual production accessible to all broadcasters," says Gideon Ferber, Senior Product Director, Motion and Production Graphics at Pixotope. "More than making the technology readily available, Live Controller flattens the learning curve that is often cited as a barrier to entry for broadcasters by creating a workflow that feels familiar and intuitive. The result is a streamlined graphics pipeline for operators and increased visual impact for viewers."

With Live Controller, operators can use mix-and-match templates to build one-click rundowns across the entire graphics workflow. This means a single operator can control virtual studio, AR, and XR graphics side by side with CG, for an unparalleled visual experience with fewer resources. Serving as the building blocks of democratized virtual production in broadcast environments, templates make it easy to tap into the power of Unreal Engine with a workflow that is common among traditional broadcasters.

Pixotope Live Controller is unique in that it is an intuitive and simple-to-use web-based centralized hub for all creative graphics that easily integrates with existing workflows and technology. It enables broadcasters to use templates to build playlists for individual shows, segments - and even the entire channel's graphic workflow - out of any Unreal asset in a drag-and-drop motion in a centralized web-based dashboard. These templates can be saved in a database and reused effortlessly, allowing broadcasters to create playlists for their shows. This flexibility enables easy customization, as broadcasters can mix and match templates, overlaying different elements and achieving dynamic visuals without starting from scratch.

Unlike traditional workflows where each graphics pipeline requires its own controller and operator, Live Controller is intuitive enough for anyone to use as long as the necessary graphics are available in the shared asset library. It effectively eliminates the need to collaborate with multiple vendors, streamlining the licensing process into a single point of contact. This simplified approach saves time, reduces complexity, and eliminates uncertainty if issues arise.

"In a market where audience attraction and retention is everything, we are ensuring that all broadcasters can leverage virtual production to remain competitive without the need for massive budget or resources," says Pixotope CEO Marcus Brodersen. "The launch of Live Controller is an invitation to all broadcasters to embrace the future of storytelling by leveraging our expertise in bringing the power of Unreal Engine to broadcast workflows."

A Live Controller for the Next Generation of Broadcast Graphics

Revolutionizing the Graphics Engine: Live Controller not only delivers unrivaled creative possibilities but also preserves the structured workflows that keep companies organized and secure. Through seamless integration with existing workflow components, broadcasters can maintain the same look and feel their users expect, minimizing disruption while maximizing the advantages of the new technology.

Live Controller not only delivers unrivaled creative possibilities but also preserves the structured workflows that keep companies organized and secure. Through seamless integration with existing workflow components, broadcasters can maintain the same look and feel their users expect, minimizing disruption while maximizing the advantages of the new technology. Simplified Integration and Support: By choosing Pixotope, broadcasters eliminate the need to collaborate with multiple vendors, streamlining the licensing process and ensuring a single point of contact. This simplified approach saves time, reduces complexity, and eliminates uncertainty when issues arise.

By choosing Pixotope, broadcasters eliminate the need to collaborate with multiple vendors, streamlining the licensing process and ensuring a single point of contact. This simplified approach saves time, reduces complexity, and eliminates uncertainty when issues arise. The Power of Templates and Playlists: Live Controller empowers broadcasters by implementing templates - combinations of graphic assets, data, and user input forms - that will be instantly familiar to all users while providing access to the latest graphics engine. These templates can be saved in a database and reused effortlessly, allowing broadcasters to create playlists for their shows. This flexibility enables easy customization, as broadcasters can mix and match templates, overlaying different elements and achieving dynamic visuals without starting from scratch. Future releases of Live Controller will enable time and cost savings by introducing the capability to reuse assets generated by journalists and facilitating efficient collaboration between studio automation and post-production.

About Pixotope

Dedication, Determination, Trust. Pixotope is at the forefront of democratizing virtual production and empowering content creators with accessible solutions for boundary-pushing immersive storytelling.

Having been proven on the most demanding live productions in the world, Pixotope offers media content owners and producers a reliable and sustainable Virtual Production Platform on which to build their media business.

Pixotope uniquely allows media creators to tell stories with the visual impact of high-end featured films in combination with the connected and scalable nature of online content and the immersive and social experience of video games.

With global 24/7 operations and a direct presence on four continents, Pixotope Technologies is on a mission to promote accessibility, ease of use, and customer success in Virtual Production for all media creators.

