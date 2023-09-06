Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.: Oncolytics Biotech® to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Matt Coffey will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. Additional details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, Adams Room 4th Floor

Webcast Link: Available by clicking here

Company management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please submit a request on the conference website, contact your H.C. Wainwright representative, or email jpatton@oncolytics.ca.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website (LINK) and will be archived for three months.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. This compound induces anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid and hematological malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

