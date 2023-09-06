Photronics, Inc.: Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 30, 2023.
"The Photronics team performed well in the third quarter, maintaining strong margins in an environment where we experienced a temporary demand slowdown in some of our end markets," said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. "Revenues increased 2% over the prior year quarter and were slightly lower than the record levels in the second quarter of this year. IC declined sequentially as softer mainstream demand more than offset high-end growth in Asia. FPD high-end demand was lower as strong AMOLED sales were offset by lower LTPS and G10.5+.
"Despite lower revenue, we maintained good profit margins and once again drove strong cash flow generation, further strengthening the balance sheet to fund our strategic growth initiatives and navigate the industry downturn. The long-term photomask demand outlook remains positive, driven by several secular drivers that support robust design activity for new devices and ongoing trends to onshore semiconductor production in response to rising geopolitical risks. As the world's largest merchant photomask manufacturer, we are well positioned to benefit from these ongoing trends."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
- Revenue was $224.2 million, up 2% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially
- GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $27.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $31.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022 and $39.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $31.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $28.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022 and $32.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023
- IC revenue was $163.1 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially
- FPD revenue was $61.1 million, up 4% from the same quarter last year and down 2% sequentially
- Cash generated from operating activities was $85.9 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $21.1 million
- Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $448.5 million, with $27.3 million in short-term investments and $26.7 million in debt
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $222 million and $232 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.51 and $0.59 per diluted share.
Webcast
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 30,
|April 30,
|July 31,
|July 30,
|July 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|224,206
|$
|229,306
|$
|219,948
|$
|664,603
|$
|614,283
|Cost of goods sold
|137,405
|140,904
|136,085
|413,323
|400,338
|Gross Profit
|86,801
|88,402
|83,863
|251,280
|213,945
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|18,032
|17,878
|15,960
|52,728
|48,306
|Research and development
|3,505
|3,479
|4,151
|10,287
|14,297
|Total Operating Expenses
|21,537
|21,357
|20,111
|63,015
|62,603
|Other operating loss
|-
|-
|(23
|)
|-
|(17
|)
|Operating Income
|65,264
|67,045
|63,729
|188,265
|151,325
|Non-operating (loss) income, net
|(911
|)
|13,571
|3,641
|(1,764
|)
|16,370
|Income Before Income Tax Provision
|64,353
|80,616
|67,370
|186,501
|167,695
|Income tax provision
|16,098
|21,343
|18,146
|50,023
|43,717
|Net Income
|48,255
|59,273
|49,224
|136,478
|123,978
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|21,296
|19,344
|17,994
|55,604
|42,252
|Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
|$
|26,959
|$
|39,929
|$
|31,230
|$
|80,874
|$
|81,726
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.35
|Diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.34
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|61,233
|61,138
|60,701
|61,089
|60,488
|Diluted
|61,974
|61,507
|61,299
|61,650
|61,127
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|July 30,
|October 31,
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|448,479
|$
|319,680
|Short-term investments
|27,325
|38,820
|Accounts receivable
|206,128
|198,147
|Inventories
|55,379
|50,753
|Other current assets
|34,900
|37,252
|Total current assets
|772,211
|644,652
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|701,459
|643,873
|Other assets
|29,673
|27,305
|Total assets
|$
|1,503,343
|$
|1,315,830
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|6,589
|$
|10,024
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|184,063
|183,773
|Total current liabilities
|190,652
|193,797
|Long-term debt
|20,121
|32,310
|Other liabilities
|40,694
|27,634
|Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
|961,212
|831,527
|Noncontrolling interests
|290,664
|230,562
|Total equity
|1,251,876
|1,062,089
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,503,343
|$
|1,315,830
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|July 30,
|July 31,
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|136,478
|$
|123,978
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|59,523
|61,210
|Share-based compensation
|5,874
|4,623
|Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
|(6,319
|)
|6,110
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|195,556
|195,921
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(78,813
|)
|(46,337
|)
|Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities
|(9,837
|)
|-
|Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities
|22,500
|-
|Government incentives
|2,033
|1,394
|Other
|(116
|)
|(179
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(64,233
|)
|(45,122
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of debt
|(16,351
|)
|(51,917
|)
|Purchases of treasury stock
|-
|(2,522
|)
|Contributions from noncontrolling interest
|-
|24,995
|Proceeds from share-based arrangements
|1,241
|5,505
|Net settlements of restricted stock awards
|(1,292
|)
|(1,463
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(16,402
|)
|(25,402
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|13,813
|(21,308
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|128,734
|104,089
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|322,409
|279,680
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|451,143
|$
|383,769
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months ended
|July 30,
|April 30,
|July 31,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) Income:
|GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net
|$
|(911
|)
|$
|13,571
|$
|3,641
|FX (gain) loss
|4,543
|(10,718
|)
|(3,862
|)
|Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net
|$
|3,632
|$
|2,853
|$
|(221
|)
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Income tax provision:
|GAAP Income tax provision
|$
|16,098
|$
|21,343
|$
|18,146
|Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss
|(1,193
|)
|2,823
|955
|Non-GAAP Income tax provision
|$
|17,291
|$
|18,520
|$
|17,191
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests:
|GAAP Noncontrolling interests
|$
|21,296
|$
|19,344
|$
|17,994
|Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above
|1,328
|901
|527
|Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests
|$
|19,968
|$
|18,443
|$
|17,467
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|26,959
|$
|39,929
|$
|31,230
|FX (gain) loss
|4,543
|(10,718
|)
|(3,862
|)
|Estimated tax effects of above
|(1,193
|)
|2,823
|955
|Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above
|1,328
|901
|527
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|$
|31,637
|$
|32,935
|$
|28,850
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted
|61,974
|61,507
|61,299
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.51
|Effects of the above adjustments
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.47
|PHOTRONICS, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow
|Nine Months ended
|July 30,
|2023
|GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|195,556
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(78,813
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|116,743
|Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:
|As of
|July 30,
|October 31,
|July 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|448,479
|$
|319,680
|$
|380,833
|Current portion of Long-term debt
|(6,589
|)
|(10,024
|)
|(10,727
|)
|Long-term Debt
|(20,121
|)
|(32,310
|)
|(46,589
|)
|Net Cash
|$
|421,769
|$
|277,346
|$
|323,517