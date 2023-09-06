Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko's redesigned flagship store opens in Stockholm

Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 6 September 2023 at 2 p.m. EEST

Marimekko's redesigned flagship store opens in Stockholm

Finnish design house Marimekko opens its fully refurbished Stockholm flagship store to the public on Thursday 7 September 2023. The brand's redesigned experiential retail space is located at Norrmalmstorg 4, in one of the city's most central shopping destinations, Östermalm. The Östermalm area is known as the epicenter of international fashion and design brands.

The redesigned flagship store in Stockholm represents Marimekko's newest, dynamic store concept that embodies the brand's optimistic and creative lifestyle philosophy. The architecture of the experiential and ever evolving store concept has references to Marimekko's textile printing factory in Helsinki. The space will act as a platform for inspiring visual activations and events as well as a creative hub for Marimekko's community. The product assortment of the store includes fashion, bags and accessories as well as home décor items.

"The Marimekko flagship store in Stockholm has a wider impact on building brand awareness and positioning across Scandinavia alongside our upcoming Marimekko flagship store in Copenhagen opening later this fall. The Stockholm and Copenhagen flagships are designed to be the hearts of the Marimekko brand culture in the region, inspiring both existing and new customers with our joyful lifestyle design philosophy and supporting omnichannel sales. These stores are strategic investments to scale our growth in the international markets in the upcoming years," says Noora Laurila, Senior Vice President Sales, Region West at Marimekko.

Northern Europe is one of Marimekko's key markets and Marimekko approaches its market areas through key cities.

