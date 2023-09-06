Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920479 | ISIN: FI0009007660 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
06.09.23
14:18 Uhr
10,715 Euro
-0,075
-0,70 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMEKKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70010,73014:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.09.2023 | 13:11
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko's redesigned flagship store opens in Stockholm

Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 6 September 2023 at 2 p.m. EEST

Marimekko's redesigned flagship store opens in Stockholm

Finnish design house Marimekko opens its fully refurbished Stockholm flagship store to the public on Thursday 7 September 2023. The brand's redesigned experiential retail space is located at Norrmalmstorg 4, in one of the city's most central shopping destinations, Östermalm. The Östermalm area is known as the epicenter of international fashion and design brands.

The redesigned flagship store in Stockholm represents Marimekko's newest, dynamic store concept that embodies the brand's optimistic and creative lifestyle philosophy. The architecture of the experiential and ever evolving store concept has references to Marimekko's textile printing factory in Helsinki. The space will act as a platform for inspiring visual activations and events as well as a creative hub for Marimekko's community. The product assortment of the store includes fashion, bags and accessories as well as home décor items.

"The Marimekko flagship store in Stockholm has a wider impact on building brand awareness and positioning across Scandinavia alongside our upcoming Marimekko flagship store in Copenhagen opening later this fall. The Stockholm and Copenhagen flagships are designed to be the hearts of the Marimekko brand culture in the region, inspiring both existing and new customers with our joyful lifestyle design philosophy and supporting omnichannel sales. These stores are strategic investments to scale our growth in the international markets in the upcoming years," says Noora Laurila, Senior Vice President Sales, Region West at Marimekko.

Northern Europe is one of Marimekko's key markets and Marimekko approaches its market areas through key cities.

Photos of the Stockholm flagship store are available on Marimekko Media Bank.

Further information:
Lotta Roitto, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 9 7587 233
lotta.roitto@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.marimekko.com


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.