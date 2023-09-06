Senstar Technologies Ltd.: Senstar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 . Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 am Eastern Time ) to discuss the results.

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

Strong growth in EMEA driven by wins in military and key verticals

Continued expansion in U.S. primarily from corrections vertical

Maintained gross margin greater than 60%

Mr. Fabien Haubert, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "The second quarter featured strong growth from the key regions that we focus on, EMEA and the U.S. This growth was offset by the absence of a one-off project in Asia that was booked in last year's second quarter making for a challenging year-over-year comparison and masking the progress we are making in key regions."

Mr. Haubert continued, "Senstar remains committed to its primary objective to expand market share within our four high-value verticals in key geographic regions. The upward trajectory of revenue within these verticals year-to-date fuels our enthusiasm, particularly given the scalability of our business model. Our gross margin remains a healthy 60%, demonstrating our industry leadership. Noteworthy is our ability to deliver positive operating income and EBITDA during the quarter despite a decline in year-over-year revenue. As we navigate through challenges and successes alike, Senstar is growing in key areas and positioning for long-term value creation."

Second Quarter 2023 Results Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, a decrease of 7.5% compared with $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter gross profit was $5.1 million, or 60.7% of revenue, compared with $5.5 million, or 60.0% of revenue, in the year ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter.

Operating expenses were $5.0 million, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the prior year's second quarter operating expenses of $5.4 million . The decrease in operating expenses is primarily attributable to a decrease in general and administrative expenses, which was partially offset by an increase in selling and marketing expenses, compared to the 2022 period.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $83,000 compared to $107,000 in the year-ago period.

Financial expense was ($74,000) compared to ($109,000) in the second quarter last year.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was ($211,000) or ($0.01) per share versus net income of $164,000, or $0.01 per share in the second quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $290,000 versus $460,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and restricted deposits of $11.9 million, or $0.51 per share, as of June 30, 2023, compared with $15.0 million, or $0.65 per share, at December 31, 2022 .

About Senstar Technologies

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, correction facilities, and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 % change

2023

2022 % change Revenue 8,441

9,124 (7)

14,886

15,909 (6) Cost of revenue 3,317

3,649 (9)

6,169

5,967 3



















Gross profit 5,124

5,475 (6)

8,717

9,942 (12) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,035

1,087 (5)

2,075

2,182 (5) Selling and marketing 2,625

2,220 18

5,071

4,519 12 General and administrative 1,381

2,061 (33)

3,221

3,806 (15) Total operating expenses 5,041

5,368 (6)

10,367

10,507 (1)



















Operating income (loss) 83

107



(1,650)

(565)

Financial income (expenses), net (74)

(109)



(34)

(348)





















Income (loss) before income taxes 9

(2)



(1,684)

(913)





















Taxes on income (tax benefits) 220

(430)



402

(244)





















Income (loss) from continuing operations (211)

428



(2,086)

(669)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net -

(264)



-

(264)





















Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders (211)

164



(2,086)

(933)





























































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations ($0.01)

$0.02



($0.09)

($0.03)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, net -

($0.01)



-

($0.01)





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share ($0.01)

$0.01



($0.09)

($0.04)





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,309,987



23,309,987

23,305,981















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2023 %

2022 %



2023 %

2022 %





















Gross margin 60.7

60.0



58.6

62.5

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 12.3

11.9



13.9

13.7

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 31.1

24.3



34.1

28.4

General and administrative as a % of revenues 16.4

22.6



21.6

23.9

Operating margin 1.0

1.2



-

-

Net margin from continuing operations -

4.7



-

-



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022



2023

2022

















GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations (211)

428



(2,086)

(669) Less:















Financial income (expenses), net (74)

(109)



(34)

(348) Taxes on income (tax benefits) 220

(430)



402

(244) Depreciation and amortization (207)

(353)



(530)

(761) EBITDA from continuing operations 290

460



(1,120)

196

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $10,485

$14,937 Short-term bank deposits 113

110 Restricted cash and deposits 1,332

5 Trade receivables, net 8,617

9,973 Unbilled accounts receivable 7

350 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,709

1,441 Inventories 9,546

8,443







Total current assets 31,809

35,259







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 1,952

1,981 Operating lease right-of-use assets 885

987







Total long-term assets 2,837

2,968







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,627

1,651







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,069

1,142







GOODWILL 11,062

10,866







Total assets $48,404

$51,886

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $1,430

$2,408 Customer advances 230

239 Deferred revenues 2,643

2,866 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,177

4,749 Short-term operating lease liabilities 251

248







Total current liabilities 8,731

10,510







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,318

1,463 Deferred tax liabilities 852

865 Accrued severance pay 314

330 Long-term operating lease liabilities 652

757 Other long-term liabilities 261

274







Total long-term liabilities 3,397

3,689







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;

Issued and outstanding: 23,309,987 shares at June 30, 2023 and 23,309,987

shares at December 31, 2022 6,799

6,799 Additional paid-in capital 30,504

30,503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105)

(758) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,675

9,654 Accumulated deficit (10,597)

(8,511)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 36,276

37,687







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $48,404

$51,886











